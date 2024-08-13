High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies after being named to Inc. 5000

Leading provider of Denver home services ranks No. 1,812 on prestigious list

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, a family-owned and operated home service company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, announced today that they have been named one of the fastest-growing private companies after being ranked No. 1,812 in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. This is the third consecutive year High 5 has received the recognition.

High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling announced today that they have been named one of the fastest-growing private companies after being ranked No. 1,812 in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.

"Year after year, High 5 continues to find new ways to evolve and grow to support our community with excellent services," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5. "Being named to the Inc. 5000 three years in a row is a direct reflection of the hard work our team puts in each day and the support we have from our partners and the community. We have no plans of slowing down and are optimistic about what the future holds."

High 5's growth has been evident over the past eight months. In January, they held the grand opening of their new headquarters in Golden, Colorado. The space, which was designed with future growth in mind, includes a podcasting room, high-tech training room which seats up to 56 people, and a new materials room staged with grab-and-go crates for each technician, providing for a more efficient workflow.

In addition to a new headquarters, High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling launched their new HVAC division in April, a direct result of the company's explosive growth over the years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5,000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, Aug. 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, Aug. 20.

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, visit http://high5homefix.com/.

About High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer, drain and HVAC services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, visit http://high5homefix.com/.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE High 5 Plumbing