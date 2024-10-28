High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric honored as one of Denver's fast-growing businesses

Denver home service company continues to show accelerated growth after being recognized on Denver Business Journal's Fast 50 list for second consecutive year

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, a family-owned and operated home service company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, announces they have been named one of Denver's fastest-growing companies after making the Denver Business Journal's Fast 50 rankings for a second consecutive year. This year, High 5 ranked No. 7 in the small business category.

The Denver Business Journal Fast 50 recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the Denver area.

"We are always looking to grow and improve," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric. "Both the community and our excellent team play a role in our growth as a company. We've built a great team here that has allowed us to expand our offerings, and the community is always there to support us. We plan on keeping the pedal down for many years to come."

Being named to the Fast 50 list is a continuation of a long line of accomplishments in 2024 for High 5. In August, the company was named to the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year for the fastest-growing private companies in America. High 5 Plumbing ranked 1,812 overall, moving them up over 100 sports from last year's ranking.

In addition to the Inc. 5000, High 5 also launched two new essential services. In April, they launched their HVAC division. That was quickly followed by the announcement of their electrical division in September. With the two additional services, High 5 now offers a full suite of home service offerings for homeowners in the Denver area.

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, visit http://high5homefix.com/.

About High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer, drain and HVAC services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, visit http://high5homefix.com/.

