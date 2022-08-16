High 5 Plumbing lands first placement on annual Inc. 5000

Leading Denver home service company recognized for exponential growth

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, has been recognized as one of America's fastest-growing private companies after being named to the Inc. 5000 list. The growing company ranked 3,153 overall while also ranking 100th in Colorado and 50th in consumer services.

"Our ability to grow is a direct testament to both our team and customers," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "Our customers place their trust in our staff to solve their plumbing issues, and our team always delivers. That's part of our culture. We treat our customers like family and want to ensure we leave them satisfied every time we walk out the door. We have no plans of slowing down anytime soon, and our doors are always open to anyone looking to join our team."

High 5 Plumbing attributes part of its growth to the company's progressive plumbing practices. The company works to break industry stereotypes daily. From its jersey-style uniforms to its new transit vehicles, the company works to stray from the norm and create a fun atmosphere for both the technicians and customers.

"We've all heard the stereotypes associated with the plumbing industry, and many of them aren't true anymore," Torres said. "While there are some situations where you must deal with waste, this can be a really rewarding job. Having the pleasure to help our community with the services we provide is one of my favorite parts of the job. There is nothing like being able to give a customer a high five after a job well done."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on Aug. 23.

For more information on High 5 Plumbing, visit

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect.

