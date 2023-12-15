High 5 Plumbing leads the charitable charge with High 5 Cares this holiday season

Leading Denver plumber provides support for nonprofits year-round through social media

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donations to nonprofits tend to spike during December due to the Christmas holiday. But for High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, their dedication to charitable giving lasts all year long thanks to its High 5 Cares program.

In 2023 alone, High 5 Cares donated over $16,780 to nonprofits in and around the Denver area. Over the course of the program, the leading plumbing company has donated over $88,431 since the program started in 2018.

"Giving back is about more than donations," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "It's about showing your community partners that you care and providing support to those who have supported you. When we first started High 5 Plumbing, we always knew that giving back would be one of the pillars we stood on. High 5 Cares provides us with an avenue to do that."

The High 5 Cares program was created to shine a spotlight on different nonprofits throughout the year with the use of social media. High 5 Plumbing donates $3,000 to the selected nonprofits in addition to funds generated from employee donations and the profits of the High 5 clothing line.

This year's nonprofits included a variety of organizations who had previously been featured by the program including:

  • International Hearing Dog Inc. (IHDI) – IHDI's mission is to empower individuals who are deaf and hard of hearing by purposefully training selected dogs to alert to sound.
  • Food for Hope – This nonprofit dedicates itself to delivering children from hunger in Adams County, Colorado. Their mission is to empower and strengthen the future of communities by providing nutritious food to children in need.
  • HopeKids – HopeKids provides ongoing events, activities and a powerful, unique support community for families who have a child with cancer or some other life-threatening medical condition.
  • Clothes to Kids of Denver – This nonprofit proudly provides new and quality used clothing in a boutique setting to Denver area students from low-income or in-crisis families, free of charge. Their vision is that all students will have the clothing they need to feel comfortable and confident.
  • Hope House Colorado – This organization provides free self-sufficiency programs to parenting teen moms. This includes educational assistance, healthy relationships and personal growth classes, licensed counseling, legal advocacy and financial literacy, and much more.
  • Advancing Warriors – Advancing Warriors is a ministry serving veterans, first responders and their families and communities to help them thrive in Christ. Their services equips these individuals for intentional growth toward wholeness, wellness and spiritual well-being though the development of a relationship with Jesus Christ.

"We love providing exposure to the nonprofits in our area," said High 5 Plumbing co-owner Cassi Torres. "And it's not just our leadership team. Many of our employees donate their bonuses and are willing to volunteer as well. High 5 Cares is an essential element of High 5 Plumbing, and we look forward to seeing it grow so we can provide even more support to our local charities."

High 5 Plumbing offers a variety of plumbing services to residents in the Denver area, including repair and installation, drain cleaning, pump plumbing, piping, garbage disposal services, sewer line repair, gas plumbing, water heater installation and much more. In addition, the company offers 24/7 emergency services.

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://high5plumbing.com/.

To learn more about High 5 Cares, visit https://high5plumbing.com/high5-cares/.

About High 5 Plumbing
Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

