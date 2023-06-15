High 5 Plumbing named one of the best plumbing repair companies by ColoradoBiz Magazine

Leading Denver plumbing provider strives to deliver the perfect customer experience

DENVER, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, has been named one of the best plumbing repair companies by ColoradoBiz Magazine. It's their second award from the publication after being named a top family-owned business by the publication earlier this year.

Winners of the Best of Colorado awards were voted on in ColoradoBiz's annual readers' poll located on their website. The publication received nearly 25,000 votes in the poll this year.

High 5 Plumbing has been named one of the best plumbing repair companies by ColoradoBiz Magazine.

"I cannot celebrate our team enough for being recognized as one of the best plumbing repair services in Colorado," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "It's our excellent team who is in the trenches day in and day out communicating and working with our clients. They are the ones providing top-quality service and sticking to our values as a company. We strive to create the best experience for our customers and end every service call with a high five."

High 5 Plumbing has secured several awards over the course of 2023 and 2022. In May, it was announced that the company was named a Small Business of the Year by the Denver Business Journal. In 2022, they received their first placement on the annual Inc. 5000, ranking 3,153 on the list. They were also named Small Business of the Year by the Denver Metro Chamber.

"We would not be the company we are without our loyal customers," said Cassi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "Our customers are members of our family at High 5 Plumbing. They were the individuals who voted in this poll and helped us achieve this honor. That's a reflection of both our team and the love our customers have for us."

High 5 Plumbing offers a variety of plumbing services to residents in the Denver area, including repair and installation, drain cleaning, pump plumbing, piping, garbage disposal services, sewer line repair, gas plumbing, water heater installation and much more. In addition, the company offers 24/7 emergency services.

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://high5plumbing.com/.

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE High 5 Plumbing