High-Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) Systems Market Report 2020: Global Market Outlook, Value Chain, Industry Players

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High-Altitude Platform Station Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While much attention in recent years has been cast on the development of LEO satellite constellations to provide connectivity in remote or hard-to-serve areas, high-altitude platform station systems are an interesting concept that still needs to demonstrate its advertised benefits.



This report explains what HAPS are and how they differ from other initiatives such as LEO or GEO satellites. It then reviews what players in the value chain are doing and the current status of the major existing projects.



Finally, the report gives an overview of the dynamic behind the development of this market, and its drivers and barriers.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. The concept of the high-altitude platform station system

2.1. The context

2.2. High-altitude platform station system (HAPS) explained

2.3. HAPS vs LEO vs MEO



3. Market players and outlook

3.1. The HAPS connectivity market value chain

3.2. Comparison of various players on the value chain

3.3. Google

3.4. Facebook

3.5. Airbus Zephyr

3.6. Thales Alenia Space and the Stratobus platform

3.7. Drivers and barriers to HAPS development

Companies Mentioned



Airbus

Aurora (Boeing)

Elefante Groups

Facebook

HAPSMobile (SoftBank)

Lockheed Martin

Loon (Google)

Thales Alenia Space

