High America Opioid Awareness Foundation Hires TransMedia Group to Disseminate a Iife-saving Message to Youth: Avoid Deadly Opioids That Are Killing 115 of You Every Day!

"Our publicity on behalf of High America (www.HighAmerica.org) will highlight how the opioid epidemic is ravaging our country and has taken the lives and futures of men, women and children. We will launch in conjunction with Fast Town's #CarsArtCaffeine @FATvillage #PTODchallenge #15Challenge on Sunday, May 20th 10am-3pm," added Mazzone.

"Opioid Addiction and its deadly overdoses is the scourge of our times that must be stopped and our publicity will be a potent weapon," said TransMedia CEO Tom Madden.

"Here's a spiraling epidemic that's affecting entire families as well as America's productivity, a national problem that will require a national effort to solve," said Madden.

"With High America's celebrity endorsements, we will have the ability to reach millions and an effective first step in ending this epidemic through proper prevention, education, and ultimately treatment.

High America is a non-profit organization dedicated to funding more research into treatment, creating a nationwide advertising campaign to heighten awareness of the opioid epidemic, distributing Narcan to those who need it, and assisting families who have been affected.

TransMedia said it will show how donations are needed to support a nationwide Opioid Awareness ad campaign featuring TV and radio commercials, plus events at educational institutions to further prevention and distribution of bulk Naloxone at fire departments, police stations, schools and hospitals.

"We will also seek to inspire a PBS documentary on opioid education prevention and treatment while funding college awareness events through sponsorship and placing donation boxes in retail locations.

High America also plans to underwrite programs leading to a nationwide focus on prevention and education programs for schools, while creating the largest web presence offering opioid abuse information and assistance.

TransMedia publicity is designed to raise $5 million to $10 million in donations used initially for mass media campaigns to highlight the opioid epidemic and High America Foundation's developing evidence based programs and opening treatment facilities.

