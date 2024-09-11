TransMedia Group Proudly Announces Representing Motivational Author Katherine MK Mitchell Who as a Child Fled with Her Mother from Nazi held Hungary to the Promised Land, Israel then on to Hollywood

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group is proud to represent Katherine MK Mitchell, a dynamic storyteller and accomplished author whose life experiences have shaped her into a motivating force to others. Following a varied career in the entertainment industry as an agent, writer, and story analyst, Katherine is a proud retired member of the Writers Guild of America West. The author of three romantic adventure novels, including Yours Forever…Maybe. She has also completed her powerful memoir From Budapest to Hollywood: Searching for the Promised Land.

TransMedia Group will focus on sharing Katherine's compelling story with the world. Her remarkable life's journey—escaping Nazi occupied Hungary as a child, seeking refuge in Israel but arriving in New York as a refugee, and becoming a Hollywood talent agent—has fueled her passion for storytelling. Her memoir captures this incredible narrative, filled with hard-fought victories and personal challenges, inspiring readers to embrace their true selves and pursue their aspirations.

"My life has been an incredible journey, and it has taken me through some truly difficult times," said Katherine Mitchell. "However, I have learned the importance of fighting for my dreams to make them happen. TransMedia Group will assist me to connect with more people searching for inspiration and a push to persevere."

"Katherine is a motivating storyteller with a unique voice," said Thomas Mazzone, CEO of TransMedia Group. "Her background in Hollywood and her life story make her a stimulating figure who can connect with diverse audiences."

TransMedia Group, founded by another author, Tom Madden, will work closely with media across the nation to promote Katherine's books and her ongoing projects, while also seeking opportunities for her to engage with local communities. Through speaking engagements, media appearances, and community outreach, TransMedia Group is excited to bring Katherine's motivational journey to a wider audience, showcasing her enthusiasm for storytelling and her ability to inspire others to never give up.

Media Contact: Adrienne Mazzone [email protected] 561-908-1683

SOURCE TransMedia Group