High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Insights & Projections to 2024 - Blow Molding Represents the Largest Segment

The global high density polyethylene (HDPE) market reached a value of US$ 65.4 Billion in 2018. The market value is further projected to reach US$ 81.8 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global high density polyethylene market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



HDPE finds use in numerous applications and Industries where strong impact resistance, excellent tensile strength, low moisture absorption, and chemical and corrosion resistance characteristics are required. On account of these properties it is popularly used for manufacturing sanitary pipes as it has a tough chemical structure and is conveniently malleable.



It has also gained popularity across the packaging industry as it is increasingly being used for the production of various products like bottle caps, food storage containers, bags, etc. Moreover, high density polyethylene has also been certified as a food grade polymer as a result of which it also finds applications in the food industry.



Market Summary



Based on the feedstock, the market has been segmented as naphtha, natural gas and others.



On the basis of application, blow molding represent the largest segment followed by film and sheet, injection molding, pipe and extrusion, and others.



Based on the manufacturing process, the market has been segmented as gas phase process, slurry process and solution process.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the largest market, accounting for the majority of the market share.



Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global High Density Polyethylene Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Feedstock

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Key Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

5.11.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Feedstock

6.1 Naphtha

6.2 Natural Gas

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Blow Molding

7.2 Film & Sheet

7.3 Injection Molding

7.4 Pipe & Extrusion

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

8.1 Gas Phase Process

8.2 Slurry Process

8.3 Solution Process



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia-Pacific

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 High Density Polyethylene Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success & Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

11.3.2 Dynalab Corp.

11.3.3 The Dow Chemical Company

11.3.4 ExxonMobil Corporation

11.3.5 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

11.3.6 INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA

11.3.7 INEOS Olefins & Polymers Europe

11.3.8 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

11.3.9 SINOPEC Beijing Yanshan Company

11.3.10 PetroChina Company Ltd.

11.3.11 Braskem

11.3.12 Reliance Industries Ltd.

11.3.13 Formosa Plastics Corporation

11.3.14 Daelim Industrial Co. Ltd.

11.3.15 Prime Polymer Co. Ltd.

11.3.16 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.



