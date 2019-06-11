High-efficiency Powertrains that Lower Emissions to Enjoy Greater Growth Opportunities in 2019

OEMs likely to partner with suppliers to co-develop advanced powertrain technologies and optimize costs, finds Frost & Sullivan

LONDON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will increasingly integrate advanced powertrain systems in the vehicle as they focus on developing efficient and high-performance conventional and hybrid vehicles. In line with market demand, they are developing powertrain systems such as variable compression ratio, gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines, heated catalytic converter, spark controlled compression ignition, and integrated selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems that enable significant fuel savings and reduce tailpipe emissions.

"By sharing boosting and after-treatment systems among vehicle segments, OEMs can reduce the complexity of developing or manufacturing different components for each vehicle segment," said Arvind Noel Xavier Leo, Industry Analyst, Mobility. "They will also be looking to adopt standardized technical services to test and issue test results that will be monitored by regulatory authorities. This will result in reduced emissions for newly launched vehicles as well as create awareness among consumers."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Powertrain Outlook, 2019, discusses the business environment for powertrain systems and their impact on the overall automotive industry. It also examines the key strategies adopted by OEMs in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Turkey, Indonesia, and South Korea to produce high-performance engines. It analyzes the impact of regulatory standards on diesel and gasoline vehicles.

"Full hybrid technologies such as start-stop, brake regeneration, 48V systems, and e-transmissions will be the prime drivers of greater performance and fuel economy," noted Leo. "There will be an increase in the number of rightsized engines that offer better output. At the same time, OEMs and suppliers will deliver more engines with unconventional cycle and combustion to bridge the fuel savings and performance gap between gasoline and diesel engines."

An important trend in the market was the reduction in the share of diesel engines in Europe from 44.3% in 2017 to 36.4% in 2018. This was due to the consumer shift away from diesel engines and toward e-mobility, as well as the popularity of gasoline hybrid powertrains. Other key trends and growth opportunities for OEMs in 2019 include:

Partnering with technical suppliers to develop and optimize advanced powertrain technologies that meet stringent real driving emissions test/worldwide harmonized light vehicles test procedure ( RDE/WLTP ).

( ). Focusing on plug-in hybrid/battery electric vehicles ( PHEV/BEV ) as adoption of diesel engines declines with the commencement of WLTP testing in Europe .

( ) as adoption of diesel engines declines with the commencement of WLTP testing in . Transmission technologies in Europe and the United States to experience more electrification for better compatibility with hybrids and to reduce parasitic losses .

and to experience more electrification for better compatibility with hybrids and to reduce . Developing capabilities specific to CO 2 reduction and cost reduction, as this technology is preferred by OEMs across all key regions.

Global Powertrain Outlook, 2019 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Automotive & Transportation Growth Partnership Service program.

