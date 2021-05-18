High-end Real Estate Inventory Crisis to be Explored in Special Virtual Event, Hosted by Luxury Portfolio International®

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ever-growing chasm between supply and demand in the prime property sector will be the focus of an upcoming live webinar, hosted exclusively by Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI).

"Luxury Hour: Winning Listings as Luxury Home Inventory Tightens" will take place Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET. The public is invited to view the in-depth panel, which will pull together a trio of the nation's top experts in real estate.

The virtual gathering is part of Luxury Portfolio International's monthly "Luxury Hour" web-based series, which will continue to explore the market's greatest drivers and most impactful trends. Luxury Portfolio International, which comprises more than 200 leading high-end real estate brokerages, is the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®.

"Since the pandemic took hold, the record-setting pace of high-end home sales, coupled with dwindling inventory, has become a hot-button topic for agents, developers, and high-net-worth individuals alike," said Mickey Alam Khan, President of Luxury Portfolio International. "It's important that we explore what the implications are for our industry, as well as how best to address the crisis in the short time ahead, thereby emerging from it successfully."

"I look forward to what will undoubtedly be a thought-provoking conversation between an assemblage of industry greats," added Alam Khan, who will moderate the special event from his headquarters in Manhattan.

The keynote speakers are:

Lawrence Yun , chief economist and senior vice president of research, National Association of Realtors

, chief economist and senior vice president of research, National Association of Realtors Marci Rossell , chief economist, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World

, chief economist, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Michael LaFido , founder/CEO, Marketing Luxury Group and Luxury Listing Specialist (LUXE)

, founder/CEO, Marketing Luxury Group and Luxury Listing Specialist (LUXE) Kristine Burdick , President Midwest, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Topics slated for discussion include:

How serious is the luxury home inventory crisis and how soon will it exacerbate from an already tight situation?

What is the outlook for the rest of the year and early 2022?

Is this inventory crunch comparable to any period in the past and how was that issue overcome by brokers and agents?

How should brokers and agents prepare for what's to come this time?

What tools will agents need to win more listings amidst the scrum for business?

Best-practice tips for agents to stay highly competitive as the bull run in luxury property continues

To register for the event and for additional information, interested viewers can sign in here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4289363498774558224

Attendees will be able to request a copy of the deck once the presentation concludes.

ABOUT LUXURY PORTFOLIO INTERNATIONAL® (LPI)

LPI (luxuryportfolio.com) is the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the largest global network of premier locally branded firms dominated by many of the world's most powerful, independent luxury brands. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from over 200 countries/territories every month and markets more than 50,000 luxury homes annually. Well Connected.™

Contact: [email protected]

CONTACT:

Israel Kreps

Caroline Underwood

[email protected]

[email protected]

786.374.3434

Kreps DeMaria PR & Marketing

