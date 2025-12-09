High End Router Market Grew 23 Percent in 3Q 2025, According to Dell'Oro Group

Core Router Demand Recovered Sharply

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, High End Router equipment revenue grew 23 percent year-over-year in the third quarter of 2025, with Core Routers staging a strong comeback, growing 68 percent in that period.

"Demand for router equipment is improving across most regions and all customer verticals we track," said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "In the third quarter, growth rates were especially high in North America due to a broad recovery, following a steep contraction the previous year. The reasons for the growth included capacity additions, data center interconnect, cloud on-ramp, and network modernization for and with AI. The growth drivers were pretty much everything but the kitchen sink," added Yu.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2025 Service Provider Router and Switch Report:

The total Service Provider Router and Switch market, comprised of High End Routers and Aggregation Switches, grew 16 percent year-over-year to $3.4 billion.

The High End Router market growth was across all geographies except Latin America, with the highest growth in North America. In 3Q 2025, the North American region grew 47 percent year-over-year.

For the first nine months of the year, the top three Core Router vendors by revenue share were Cisco, Huawei, and HPE Juniper. Among these vendors, Cisco gained the most market share at 5 percentage points.

All three customer verticals—communication service provider, cloud provider, and enterprise/public—grew year-over-year in the quarter and first nine months of 2025. The highest growth on a percentage basis was from cloud providers, and the highest on a dollar amount was from communication service providers.

