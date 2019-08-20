High Fashion Meets High Function: MobileHelp® Adds New Designs to its TRELAWEAR™ Emergency Response Jewelry Collection

With the two latest additions to its growing collection, pendants are now offered in two different shapes (cushion and round), two different finishes (gold-tone and silver-colored), and two center resin stone color choices (black and turquoise).

If a user needs help, they simply press the discreet "T" button on the back of the TRELAWEAR pendant, and the signal is communicated through the MobileHelp base station or mobile device to its 24/7/365 central monitoring station for emergency dispatch to the user's location.

"We are excited to once again extend the definition of what emergency response looks like," said Rob Flippo, CEO and co-founder of MobileHelp. "We want our customers to be able to access help when and where they need it, while not compromising their own personal style."

"The TRELAWEAR business was initially conceived based on a request from my mom, who wanted a fashion-forward personal emergency response device," said Mara Perlmutter, founder and CEO of TRELAWEAR. "We believe our customers should look and feel good, while being safe and secure – and our pendants will provide that solution for them."

The complete line of TRELAWEAR pendants is available online with a limited-time special offer of $69.95 for round-shaped pendants and $79.95 for cushion-shaped pendants.

About MobileHelp:

Headquartered in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University, MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp's PERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

About TRELAWEAR:

Founded in 2016 by seasoned fashion, jewelry and watch executives, Trelawear offers the first attractive discreet emergency response devices, providing safety with style. We've partnered with the best in the industry to provide leading RFID technology, reliable real-time monitoring services, and exceptional jewelry design to create a solution for women of all ages wanting to look good while feeling safe and secure. For more information visit us at www.trelawear.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Liz Kohler, 414-828-6198

liz.kohler@mobilehelp.com

SOURCE MobileHelp

Related Links

http://www.mobilehelpnow.com/

