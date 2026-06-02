High-Force Ceramic Motor Linear Actuator Achieves Sub-Nanometer Precision

An alternative to conventional actuator designs for precision motion control in advanced technology applications, like optics, astronomy, semiconductor, and radiation-sensitive environments.

SHREWSBURY, Mass., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PI, a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning, offers a broad range of piezo ceramic linear actuators for demanding motion applications. The N-216 PiezoWalk® Linear Actuator is designed for applications requiring long travel, high force, and nanometer-class positioning stability in a compact package.

PiezoWalk® actuators deliver high precision, stability, energy efficiency, non-magnetic operation, and radiation resistance.

This nanopositioning actuator provides 20mm travel with push/pull forces up to 600N and holding forces up to 800N while delivering ultra-fine positioning performance. Open-loop resolution reaches 0.03nm, with closed-loop encoder resolution to 5nm. Its self-locking design maintains position without continuous power, minimizing heat generation and enhancing long-term stability.

At the core of the N-216 is PI's PiezoWalk® ceramic motor technology. Unlike conventional linear actuators that rely on rotary motors, screws, or gears, coordinated piezo elements generate direct linear motion through a controlled walking sequence. This approach combines the long travel and high force of motorized actuators with the precision and responsiveness of piezo technology.

For ultra-fine adjustment tasks, the actuator also supports continuous dithering and pico-positioning modes for:

Alignment

Stabilization

Drift compensation

Precision correction

The N-216 high force, long travel, compact design, self-locking stability, and piezo-level resolution is suited for demanding applications in optics, astronomy, aerospace, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and nanopositioning. Applications include mirror positioning, active optics, wafer inspection, lithography alignment, process control, and high-stability automation.

The piezotechnology-based drive principle also enables non-magnetic, clean, and highly precise motion, making the actuator suitable for vacuum, cleanroom, and radiation-sensitive environments where conventional electromagnetic drives may be limited.

For applications where position stability, load capacity, and ultra-fine motion control are equally important, the N-216 NEXLINE® PiezoWalk® Linear Actuator provides a powerful alternative to traditional motor-driven linear actuators.

More information: N-216 High-Force PiezoWalk® Linear Actuator

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SOURCE Physik Instrumente (PI)