PI Accepts Gold in MassEcon Economic Impact Awards at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA

Recognition ceremony attended by 400 business leaders.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physik Instrumente (PI), a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning technologies, has been named the Gold winner in the 2026 Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards, presented by MassEcon. The awards recognize companies making significant contributions to the state's economy.

Matt Reck, Co-Managing Director of PI USA, presents PI’s award-winning Shrewsbury expansion pitch at the MassEcon Economic Impact Awards ceremony.

Matt Reck, Co-President of PI USA, accepted the award at the Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards reception held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, in April. The annual awards recognize companies that strengthen the Massachusetts economy through job creation, facility expansion, investment, community engagement, and a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Winners are selected following site visits and evaluations conducted by regional judging panels.

PI received the Gold Award in recognition of its continued investment in advanced manufacturing, engineering, and cleanroom capabilities at its U.S. headquarters in Shrewsbury, MA. The expansion enhances the company's ability to develop and produce high-precision motion systems for semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, photonics, life sciences, and advanced research applications.

"PI is proud to receive this recognition from MassEcon," said Matt Reck, Co-Managing Director of PI USA. "Massachusetts is home to outstanding engineering talent and a culture of innovation. Our continued investment in Shrewsbury reflects our dedication to expanding high-tech manufacturing and supporting skilled employees in the region."

Industries Served

Industrial automation, microscopy, life sciences, semiconductor, photonics, large-scale scientific, aerospace, laser technology

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SOURCE Physik Instrumente (PI)