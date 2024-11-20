High Ground Elixirs Partners with Sèchey to Bring All-Natural, Zero-Proof Mushroom Elixirs to the Sober Curious Community Online and in Charleston, S.C.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High Ground Elixirs , a sustainable, zero-proof adaptogenic mushroom seltzer, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Sèchey , Charleston's leading boutique for non-alcoholic and low-alcohol alternatives. This collaboration unites two dynamic female founders—Jessie Zachowski of High Ground Elixirs and Emily Heintz of Sèchey—who are shaping the future of mindful drinking.

High Ground Elixirs' sparkling drinks offer a unique combination of five organic functional mushrooms, stress-busting nootropics, and ultra-hydrating electrolytes, designed to lift your mind and replenish your body. Non-GMO and Vegan, the elixirs are crafted for wellness enthusiasts who want to enjoy life's moments without alcohol—and without compromising taste or values. With only 25 calories per can, each drink is sweetened with real fruit juice and contains no added sugar, stevia, or erythritol.

"Sèchey has created an amazing space where people can explore the world of non-alcoholic beverages, and we're excited to bring our elixirs to Charleston and Sechey's expansive online store," said Jessie Zachowski, founder of High Ground Elixirs. "Our drinks are more than just an alcohol alternative—they're about enhancing every experience with natural ingredients that help people feel good, and are also good for the planet."

"Our mission at Sèchey is to offer consumers high-quality alternatives to traditional alcohol, and High Ground Elixirs fits perfectly into that vision," said Emily Heintz, founder of Sèchey. "I love that Jessie and I share a passion for sustainability and wellness, and I'm excited for our customers to experience the benefits of these incredible elixirs."

High Ground Elixirs is committed to environmentally conscious living. The organic mushrooms used in each elixir are sourced from a sustainable indoor farm in California that operates as a zero-waste facility. Each drink is packaged in 100% recyclable cans, underscoring the brand's dedication to reducing its environmental impact. As proud members of 1% for the Planet, High Ground Elixirs donates a portion of sales to vetted environmental organizations.

Customers can explore both refreshing Strawberry Peach and zesty Yuzu Lime flavors at Sèchey, located at 540 King Street, Charleston, SC, where High Ground Elixirs will also be available for purchase at $5 per can and online at www.sechey.com/highgroundelixirs . To celebrate the partnership, Sèchey will host a three-day tasting event of High Ground Elixirs, open to the public:

Dec. 6–8, 2024 from 3-6pm EST

With a prime location in Charleston's bustling King Street district, Sèchey offers the perfect platform for High Ground Elixirs to reach locals and visitors alike. Charleston attracts 7 million tourists annually, providing unparalleled exposure for brands committed to mindful living and better-for-you products.

About High Ground Elixirs

Founded in 2024 by Jessie Zachowski, High Ground Elixirs offers all-natural, zero-proof beverages crafted to elevate the mind and body. Each elixir combines organic mushrooms like Lion's Mane for focus, Reishi for stress relief, and Cordyceps for energy, along with natural nootropics such as GABA and L-Theanine. Each beverage is vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free. Designed for wellness enthusiasts and eco-conscious consumers, High Ground Elixirs is proud to deliver a delicious, sustainable product that's as good for the planet as it is for you.

About Sèchey

Sèchey is disrupting the alcohol industry and redefining how we connect, socialize, and celebrate amidst the rising popularity of mocktails and the "intermittent sobriety" trend. We speak alcohol flexibility over sobriety, embracing a global shift towards mindful consumption. As a high-end retail concept with vertical products, Sèchey has established product-market fit and now seeks strategic guidance for expansion. Imagine a 'Sephora' for no/low beverages—where sophistication meets choice.

