High Interest Rates Are Millennials' No. 1 Barrier to Homeownership, According to New Survey

News provided by

Real Estate Witch

10 Jan, 2024, 08:41 ET

96% of millennials say high interest rates have affected their home-buying plans, and 70% say inflation has affected their plans.

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 93% of millennials say the real estate market has impacted their home-buying plans, and 76% are concerned it will get worse for buyers before they buy a home, according to new research from Real Estate Witch, an online publication owned by Clever Real Estate that connects readers with expert real estate advice.

Half of millennials (50%) who plan to buy a home before the end of 2024 say high interest rates are a barrier to homeownership, and 67% regret not purchasing a home when rates were lower.

Continue Reading
What are your biggest barriers to home buying?
What are your biggest barriers to home buying?
Would you buy a home with any of the following?
Would you buy a home with any of the following?

Surprisingly, more than 3 in 4 millennial home buyers (78%) would consider accepting an interest rate that's higher than the national rate of about 7% — 65% would accept an interest rate of 10% or more, while 23% would accept a rate of 15% or more.

Millennials may be willing to accept a high interest rate because 68% plan to refinance if rates decrease.

In an effort to limit upfront costs, 47% of millennials plan to put down less than 20% on a home. Financial concerns run rampant, with one in four millennials (25%) worrying they won't qualify for a mortgage. Alarmingly, the percentage of millennials who have $10,000 in debt (57%) is more than double the percentage who have $10,000 in savings (25%).

The study revealed a sense of desperation among prospective millennial homebuyers, with most open to purchasing homes with major issues such as asbestos (67%), mold (62%), and foundation issues (58%).

Even more, 79% of millennials would pay above the asking price to beat the competition for their dream home — down from 85% who said the same in 2023.

Unsurprisingly, 90% of millennial homeowners have regrets about their first home purchase, up from 82% in 2023. Common regrets include a less-than-ideal location (27%), problematic neighbors (26%), and high interest rates (25%).

Read the full report at: https://www.realestatewitch.com/2024-millennial-home-buyer-report/

About Real Estate Witch

Real Estate Witch is a web property of Clever Real Estate, an online platform that connects home buyers and sellers with top-rated agents at a discounted rate.

Please contact Nicole Lehman at [email protected] to be connected with a researcher for any questions or for an interview.

CONTACT: 
Nicole Lehman
PR Strategist
Clever Real Estate
724-719-0406

SOURCE Real Estate Witch

Also from this source

New Study Finds Home Values Are 41% Higher in States with Legal Recreational Cannabis

New Study Finds Home Values Are 41% Higher in States with Legal Recreational Cannabis

Home values in states with recreational cannabis have outpaced home values in other states by $48,983 over the past decade, according to new research ...
Most Americans Would Buy a Known Haunted House to Save Money

Most Americans Would Buy a Known Haunted House to Save Money

More than 1 in 4 Americans (29%) believe they've actually lived in a haunted house — up from 24% in 2022, according to new research from Real Estate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.