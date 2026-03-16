High Liner Foods Launches Brand New Sea Cuisine Skillet Meals - Complete Meal Solutions for Today's Consumers

New line of frozen seafood skillet meals is being showcased at The Seafood Expo North America this week along with an array of other new High Liner Foods retail and foodservice products

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LUNENBURG, NS , March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated is introducing their brand new line of Sea Cuisine Skillet Meals, with a first look and taste, this week at the Seafood Expo North America (SENA). This innovative lineup of products, designed with the modern consumer in mind, is expanding the range of complete meal options available in the frozen meals category.

These chef-crafted, responsibly sourced, skillet meals feature globally inspired recipes that deliver delicious restaurant-quality meals at home. They are a complete meal solution; all made in a single pan and ready in 15 minutes. With premium ingredients and an excellent source of protein, these are a perfect dinner option for any night of the week.

"Sea Cuisine's Skillet Meals are made for today's consumers. We know that consumers are looking for meal options that are easy to prepare, tasty and high in protein and this new lineup of meal options is the answer for the perfect, restaurant-quality, easy weeknight meal," said Anthony Rasetta, Chief Commercial Officer, High Liner Foods. "We've also broadened the frozen seafood meal offerings commonly available to consumers, with sole and salmon options in addition to shrimp, to meet a wider range of tastes and preferences."

The three new Sea Cuisine Skillet Meals include:

1. Mediterranean-Style Sole Pasta

Sea Cuisine's premium wild caught sole is perfectly paired with penne pasta, roasted yellow & red peppers and diced tomatoes in a chef-crafted Mediterranean inspired lemon caper sauce.

22g of protein per portion

2. Thai Red Curry Salmon

Sea Cuisine's premium wild caught salmon with snap peas, red bell peppers, carrots and brown rice in a chef-crafted Thai red curry sauce.

19g of protein per portion

3. Chili Garlic Shrimp

Sea Cuisine's premium shrimp with chow mein noodles, broccoli, red peppers, and carrots in a chef-crafted chili garlic sauce.

15g of protein per portion

Consumers want meal options that are easy, fast and nutritious. Recent National Eating Trends results show that*:

45% of consumers want meals that have no prep, are simple and made in one dish.

75% of consumers want meals ready in 15 minutes or less.

41% of consumers are looking to consume more protein.

Sea Cuisine Skillet Meals are checking all these boxes for consumers and product testing results prove that, with over 87% of participants remarking that the products exceeded their expectations and 91% of participants expressing they were easy to prepare.**

Skillet Meals will be available across the United States in June 2026 with broader North American distribution to come.

These new innovative products are joined at SENA by a variety of High Liner Foods products including the recently released Sea Cuisine Guinness Battered Shrimp and Fish Strips, Van de Kamps Shark Bites and High Liner Foodservices' Fully Cooked portfolio of products.

High Liner Foods can be found at Booth 2865 at SENA where retail and foodservice customers can learn more about these new products and enjoy select samples.

Sources:

* Circana, National Eating Trends®, 12ME March 2025 Sourced from home/retail and consumed in home and Circana, National Eating Trends®, 2. Circana, NET HABTS®, 12ME March 2025

** Home use test ("HUT") conducted by Matrix Sciences*, January 2026

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Sea Cuisine, Mrs. Paul's, Van de Kamp's, Fisher Boy, C.Wirthy, Mirabel, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors.

High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com

SOURCE High Liner Foods Incorporated