High Liner Foods' Sea Cuisine® and Guinness™ Bring the Pub Experience Home with Brand New Sea Cuisine® Guinness™ Battered Fish Strips and Shrimp

LUNENBURG, NS, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - When two legendary food and beverage brands come together the result is a bold, iconic and delicious collaboration. High Liner Foods' Sea Cuisine® and Guinness™ have teamed up to bring the ultimate pub experience straight into homes with the launch of Sea Cuisine Guinness Battered Fish Strips and Shrimp products. These two new products, crafted with the signature flavor of Guinness, are available now in grocery and club stores across the United States.

"Fish and chips and battered shrimp are classic pub favorites and not easily replicated at home, until now. The collaboration between Sea Cuisine and Guinness combines the expertise of the No. 1 brand in frozen prepared seafood in the U.S. with the iconic Irish stout, and the result is the perfect restaurant quality meal, right in your own home," said Anthony Rasetta, Chief Commercial Officer, High Liner Foods. "As consumers continue to seek value and convenience, our new Sea Cuisine products offer an elevated at-home dining experience, bringing premium quality meals to the table in a way that's both accessible and affordable."

Crafted from responsibly sourced premium wild-caught Alaska Pollock and tail-off shrimp, coated in rich, golden batter infused with the iconic taste of Guinness, these non-alcoholic, delicious strips and shrimp deliver restaurant quality flavor right from your freezer.

Licensing Manager at Diageo, Declan Hassett, added "At Guinness, we've always celebrated the rich, versatile character of our stout, and we're absolutely thrilled to bring that unmistakable taste into the kitchen with High Liner Foods. Partnering with High Liner Foods allows us to showcase how Guinness can add so much depth of flavor to a dish, ensuring these Battered Fish Strips and Shrimp are nothing short of delicious – a truly authentic pub-style experience crafted for your home."

Product Highlights:

Sea Cuisine Guinness Battered Fish Strips : Made with premium wild-caught Alaska Pollock, in a crunchy beer batter with the taste of Guinness stout, these fish strips are the base of an ideal at home fish and chips meal, or can be enjoyed with slaw, dipping sauce or on their own. Responsibly sourced, MSC certified wild-caught Alaska Pollock Made with the taste of Guinness stout for a distinctively robust flavor Non-alcoholic 12g of protein

: Sea Cuisine Guinness Battered Shrimp : Crafted with premium, succulent shrimp and coated in a rich, golden batter infused with the iconic taste of Guinness, these unbeatable shrimp can be enjoyed on their own, in tacos, or paired with your favorite dipping sauce. It's the ultimate pub-style appetizer. Responsibly sourced, BAP certified shrimp Made with the taste of Guinness stout Non-alcoholic 10g of protein

:

Sea Cuisine's Guinness Battered Fish Strips and Guinness Battered Shrimp are currently available in the frozen seafood section at 1,500 Kroger Family of Companies stores, including Kroger, Fred Meyer, Mariano's, Pick 'n Save, Frys, King Soopers, Smith's, Dillons and QFC. Sea Cuisine's Guinness Battered Fish Strips is also available in a 2lb Club Size in the frozen aisle at Costco warehouses across the United States. Further North American expansion plans to come.

These new retail products join High Liner Foods' existing Guinness portfolio of Foodservice products including Guinness Beer Battered Cod Fillet Portions, Guinness Beer Battered Cod Tenders and Guinness Beer Battered Shrimp.

For more information on Sea Cuisine Guinness Battered Fish Strips and Guinness Battered Shrimp click here.

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Sea Cuisine, Mrs. Paul's, Van de Kamp's, Fisher Boy, C.Wirthy, Mirabel, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors.

High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com

About Guinness

The Guinness Company was established in 1759 when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000-year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brewed using four natural ingredients — water, barley (malted & roasted), hops, and yeast — Guinness is the world's most popular stout. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 120. The most Guinness is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, USA, Nigeria, and Cameroon. All Guinness consumed in Ireland and Great Britain is brewed at St. James's Gate Brewery.

For more information, visit: www.Guinness.com

