High Maximum Benefit Dental Insurance Sales Skyrocket

21 Feb, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DentalInsurance.com, the leader in dental insurance comparison shopping, announced today that their annual sales of high maximum benefit dental plans rose 122 percent in 2023 as compared to 2022. The data was based on core business sales comprising purchases coming from organic search engine traffic, search engine marketing, and affiliate advertising.

A maximum benefit is the annual limit on insurance company spending toward a consumer's covered dental care. Both preferred provider organizations (PPO) and indemnity plans have maximum benefit limits, and these plans make up over nine-out-of-ten plans sold in the private dental insurance market. In 2023, the average maximum benefit observed across DentalInsurance.com products was $1,893 (when considering all PPO and indemnity plans across the fifty states and Washington D.C.). A high maximum benefit is an annual limit of at least $2,500 (which is 32 percent above the observed national average). The most generous limit among high maximum plans on DentalInsurance.com was $10,000, while the lowest among regular PPO and indemnity plans was $500.

"Soon after COVID hit, inflation began to spike in consumer goods," commented DentalInsurance.com President Avery Smith. "We knew it was only a matter of time before dentists had to raise their prices. To protect consumers from large out-of-pocket costs, DentalInsurance.com made a strategic decision to offer more plans with high maximum benefits. The approach has proven hugely popular with consumers. In the third quarter of 2023, 40 percent of our core sales were dental plans with high maximums."

DentalInsurance.com offers a variety of high maximum dental plans from top brands such as MetLife (NYSE: MET), Cigna (NYSE: CI), and Humana (NYSE: HUM):

Consumers shopping for high maximums should always read insurance conditions to see if a maximum excludes any service or is lower on a particular category of care (e.g. braces). For more detailed information on dental plans with high maximum benefits, see Dental Plans with the Best Maximum Benefits.

Launched in 2001 by Mark Kelsey, DentalInsurance.com is the pioneer of the online dental insurance marketplaces. DentalInsurance.com is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 4.5 stars out of 5 on TrustPilot.

