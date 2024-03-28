High Net Worth (HNW) Asset Allocation Trends Report 2024: Impacts Around Inflation, Interest Rates, Geopolitical Risk, and War

DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Net Worth (Hnw) Asset Allocation Trends 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drawing on our 2023 Global Wealth Managers Survey, this report analyzes HNW asset allocation strategies in 24 key markets. In particular, it examines the drivers behind investment choices now and over the next 12 months.



While 2024 holds out the promise of the first cuts to many key markets' policy rates in the latter half of the year, both inflation and interest rates are forecast to remain elevated. Coupled with the enduring geopolitical risk from multiple wars and sluggish economies from China to Germany, and the outlook for 2024 is decidedly mixed.



Scope

94% of wealth managers see a significant risk of a financial market downturn over the next 12 months, making it one of the top threats to their business.

Cash and near-cash products are expected to be the top draw for HNW investors in 2024 as caution prevails across all major markets.

Bonds, commodities, and - for the first time in years - alternatives are all expected to lose portfolio share in 2024 as HNW investors remain committed to cash and begin rebuilding their equity holdings.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

Key themes for investing in 2024 center around inflation, interest rates, geopolitical risk, and war

2. Broad HNW Asset Allocation

The shape of both retail and HNW investment portfolios and what this means for 2024 allocations

3. Investment Drivers by Asset Class

Detailed review of the reliance on asset managers in the investment portfolio and the drivers motivating HNW investors in each asset category

4. Key takeouts

Key takeouts for private wealth managers' and asset managers' partners in 2024

5. Appendix

