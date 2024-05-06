High Noon Levels Up the RTD Category with the Release of High Noon Vodka Iced Tea

The top selling hard seltzer brand* is unveiling its first-ever premium hard tea offering

MODESTO, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Gallo's High Noon , the #1 spirits brand by volume**, is launching High Noon Vodka Iced Tea, made with real vodka, real iced tea, and no added sugar. Now available on shelves nationwide, High Noon's new non-carbonated, gluten free hard teas are available in four essential summer flavors – Original, Peach, Lemon, and Raspberry – each at 90 calories and 4.5% ABV with an MSRP of $19.99 in 8-packs of 355mml cans.

High Noon's new non-carbonated, gluten free hard teas are available in four essential summer flavors – Original, Peach, Lemon, and Raspberry – each at 90 calories and 4.5% ABV with an MSRP of $19.99 in 8-packs of 355mml cans.

"Hard Tea was one of consumers' most frequent RTD category purchased in 2023***, which created an opportunity for High Noon to provide a premium alternative in a way only the brand can with real vodka and real iced tea," said Britt West, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Gallo. "With this launch, we've taken a beloved classic and elevated it to new heights, delivering a beverage that embodies the spirit of summer in every sip."

Crafted with the finest ingredients and High Noon's signature commitment to quality, the new offering encourages tea lovers to trade up their malt-based hard tea for a twist on the summertime classic, and is sure to redefine the summer beverage scene.

High Noon Vodka Iced Tea joins a growing High Noon family alongside consumer favorites like High Noon Vodka Seltzer and High Noon Tequila Seltzer. For more information on High Noon and the new line of Vodka Iced Tea, visit HighNoonSpirits.com or check them out on Instagram .

*Source: NABCA & Total MULO+CONV+LIQUOR last 52W ending 03.03.2024

**Source: IRI Consumer Network Households (NCP) 52 Weeks ending 10/1/2023 vs. YA- Total U.S. All Outlets, NBD Adjusted (Vol)

***Source: IWSR RTDs Strategic Study 2023 – United States

About High Noon

High Noon was introduced in 2019, giving fans a more premium hard seltzer made with real spirits and encouraging them to live like the sun's always out. Just four years after its inception, the brand was crowned the #1 Spirits Brand by Volume**. High Noon offers something for everyone with High Noon Vodka Seltzer, High Noon Tequila Seltzer, and High Noon Vodka Iced Tea varieties. The Vodka Seltzer and Tequila Seltzer varieties are made with real fruit juice, and the Vodka Iced Tea variety is made with real tea. The full line up is gluten free and has no added sugar. High Noon is part of Spirit of Gallo, an award-winning spirits portfolio that includes E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam Vodka, Pink Whitney, RumChata and more.

About Spirit of Gallo

For nearly half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits, now enjoyed by people around the world at occasions ranging from a day at the beach to a fine, after-dinner drink. Known best for E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam and the highly acclaimed High Noon Hard Seltzer, Spirit of Gallo also delivers RumChata, Stratusphere Gin, RumHaven and esteemed partner-owned brands such as The Dalmore, Don Fulano, and Grupo Montenegro. Spirit of Gallo portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com .

