High Performance Alloys Industry Report 2019-2023: Growing Construction Spending, Urbanization, Growing Defense Sector, Rising Aircraft Manufacturing, Increasing Use in Electronics Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High Performance Alloys Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high-performance alloys market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023).

The market is expected to be driven by various growth-enhancing factors such as growing defense sector, rising aircraft manufacturing, increasing use in the electronics sector, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are high cost and government regulations for raw material extraction.

The major players dominating the high-performance alloys market are Carpenter Technology Corporation, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Precision Castparts Corp.) and VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Study Coverage

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the high-performance alloys market including a detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the high-performance alloys market by value, material, and type. The report also includes regional analysis of the high-performance alloys market for the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall high-performance alloys market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 High-Performance Alloys: An Overview

2.1.1 High-Performance Alloys Materials

2.1.2 High-Performance Alloy Characteristics

2.1.3 Applications of High-Performance Alloys

2.1.4 High-Performance Alloy Product Forms

2.2 High-Performance Alloys Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 High-Performance Alloys Segmentation by Material and Alloy Type

2.2.2 High-Performance Alloys Segmentation by Industry Vertical



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Specialty Alloys Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Specialty Alloys Market by Volume

3.1.2 Global Specialty Alloys Market Volume by End-user (Aerospace, Chemical Process Industry, Oil & Gas, Electric & Electronics, Automotive, Others)

3.1.3 Global Specialty Alloys Market Volume by Alloy Type (High-Performance, Corrosion Resistant, Electric Alloys, Heat Resistant)

3.2 Global High-Performance Alloys Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global High-Performance Alloys Market by Value

3.2.2 Global High-Performance Alloys Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW)

3.2.3 Global High-Performance Alloys Market by Material (Aluminum, Titanium, Magnesium, Others)

3.2.4 Global High-Performance Alloys Market by Type (Wrought, Cast)

3.3 Global High-Performance Alloys Market: Material Analysis

3.3.1 Global Aluminum High-Performance Alloys Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Titanium High-Performance Alloys Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Magnesium High-Performance Alloys Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Other High-Performance Alloys Market by Value

3.4 Global High-Performance Alloys Market: Type Analysis

3.4.1 Global Wrought High-Performance Alloys Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Cast High-Performance Alloys Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America High-Performance Alloys Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America High-Performance Alloys Market by Value

4.2 Europe High-Performance Alloys Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe High-Performance Alloys Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific High-Performance Alloys Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific High-Performance Alloys Market by Value

4.4 RoW High-Performance Alloys Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 RoW High-Performance Alloys Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Construction Spending

5.1.2 Urbanization

5.1.3 Growing Defense Sector

5.1.4 Rising Aircraft Manufacturing

5.1.5 Increasing Use in Electronics Sector

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 High Cost

5.2.2 Government Regulations for Raw Material Extraction

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Recycling of High-Performance Alloys

5.3.2 Technological Advancement



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global High-Performance Alloys Market Players: Financial Comparison



7. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

7.1 Carpenter Technology Corporation

7.2 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

7.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Precision Castparts Corp.)

7.4 VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation



