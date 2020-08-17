High Performance Doors Market Size Reached Revenues of $3.7 Billion by 2020 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high performance doors market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global market for high-performance doors is expected to grow at around 26% from 2019 to 2025 with an incremental revenue of over $900 million . Europe was the second-largest market for high-performance door with a share of over 25% in 2019. The market is driven by the growth in installation in new buildings as well as higher demand from renovations of doors and retrofit activities. The contractors that rely on goods and materials made from China are expected to face higher costs, and shortage of construction materials. This will further impact the project timelines. The global high-performance door market is highly concentrated with no major vendors having a significant share in the market. A downturn in one of the end-market categories is expected to impact the overall market as all vendors are into servicing a single end-market. Countries such as France , the UK, and others are expected to witness fluctuation in the overall manufacturing and construction sector, which is expected to impact the European high-performance door market. The end-user segments of high-performance doors vary in terms of types of doors and materials. For instance, the warehouses and distribution centers prefer aluminum and steel doors with solid cores but highly efficient opening and closing so that doors can withstand high degree of use as well as maintain its smooth operations.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by material, function, installation, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 2 key vendors and 23 other vendors

High Performance Doors Market – Segmentation

The fabric segment constitutes the second-largest high performance doors market share. Low-cost manufacturing is boosting the demand for fabric material among end-user. The construction sector is expected to observe a decline in the production and sale due to the COVID-19 pandemic and delay in supply of materials and products.

Rolling doors are durable and provide high operating speed, which is increasing their application. They require low maintenance and repair costs, depending on the application and end-user type. These are used to maintain special environments and hygienic conditions such as laboratories, pharmaceuticals, among others.

The rise in replacement activities is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment, especially in APAC and Europe . The demand for high-performance replacement doors is growing because of the need to upgrade the functional features of the existing ones.

High Performance Doors Market by Material

Metal

Fabric

Rubber

High Performance Doors Market by Function

Rolling

Sliding

Folding

High Performance Doors Market by Installation

Replacement/Renovation

New Construction

High Performance Doors Market by End-user

Cold Storage

Food Processing

Cleanroom

Warehousing & Distribution Centers

Others

High Performance Doors Market – Dynamics

The Warehousing sector has been strong for a few years in many countries of the APAC region. Due to COVID-19, many industrial activities have been halted; however, it has witnessed growth in the e-commerce sector. In addition, several organizations are growing omnichannel distribution networks as well as increasing their workforce to increase productivity. Hence, the requirement of warehouses has been increased to procure large amounts of goods to meet the future demands coming up from the food processing industry, healthcare industry and other industries. Growth in the warehouse sector is expected to provide an opportunity for the high-performance door market. Bonded warehouses, which store dutiable goods or products without payment of duty, are increasing in demand due to the rising demand for imported goods in 2020. An increase in the sales of E-commerce has been one of the major factors in the growth of warehouses in APAC.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Investments in Research & Development

Demand for Energy Saving Doors

Demand for Smart Warehousing Solutions

High Performance Doors Market – Geography

Infrastructural development, renovations, and remodeling of existing industrial buildings are also expected to support the growth of the market. In mature markets such as North America and Europe, the growth is mainly driven by product innovations introduced by the key players. Also, in terms of innovations taking center stage, the high-performance doors with wireless remote-control systems are gaining traction. In emerging markets, the rapidly developing infrastructure and construction output are driving the growth of the global high-performance door market. However, fluctuating raw material prices could be a primary challenge for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

High Performance Doors Market by Geography

APAC

China



Japan



Australia



India



South Korea

Europe

UK



France



Russia



Germany



Italy

North America

US



Canada

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Turkey



South Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Chile

Prominent Vendors

Assa Abloy

DH Pace

Other Prominent Vendors

Rytec

HÖRMANN

EFAFLEX

Airlift Doors

CornellCookson

Dynaco

LAWRENCE

Rite-Hite

TNR Doors

Gandhi Automations

Avians

ASI

BMP

Chase Doors

PerforMax Global

Dortek

Hart Door Systems

Jdoor

Angel Mir

HAG

Nergeco Entrematic

Polidoor

UNIFLOW

