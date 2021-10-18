High-Performing Private Equity Firm Black Dragon Capital℠ Marks Return to In-Person Industry Event with Portfolio Company and Leading Technology Provider Grass Valley at CABSAT, Dubai
Industry R&D powerhouse Grass Valley will be showcasing its award-winning technology and multimedia solutions at CABSAT, Stand D2-10
Latest industry leading cloud native applications will be the highlight of the show including multiple enhancements to market changing Grass Valley Media Universe, a cloud native ecosystem for media companies and corporations
Black Dragon℠ Partner Richard K. Sussman announced as a speaker on CABSAT panel discussion "Spotlight in Conversation: Content Everywhere to Content Everyone" on October 27th, 2021, at 12:50PM (GST)
Black Dragon℠ is hosting a hybrid conference discussing the future of media on October 26th, 2021, at 6PM (GST) / 10AM (EST), featuring its Founder and CEO Louis Hernandez Jr. and guest speakers Josh Stinehour, Principal Analyst at Devoncroft Partners LLC., and Eric Iverson, CTO of Media Entertainment at Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Black Dragon will participate in the Grass Valley GVX Middle East Tech Summit being hosted by media technology leaders in the middle east, and by Del Parks, Sinclair Media, who is acting Chair of the organization. GVX represents a global group of recognized media technology leaders working closely with Grass Valley to solve the industry's most important digital issues
MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC", "Black Dragon℠"), a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track record of outstanding operating and investment success in growth sectors disrupted by digitization, and its portfolio company Grass Valley, a trusted partner to many of the biggest and most creative names in the media and entertainment business, today announced their return to in-person trade show this year at CABSAT, bringing awareness on the impact of the global pandemic on the media and technology industry.
"Amidst a once in a century crisis and accelerated digitization of the media industry, the importance of standing with our community has never been greater. We are excited to be back on the road again supporting our portfolio company Grass Valley and the greater media technology community that we have been a part of for decades. Black Dragon℠ focuses on more complicated mid-market technology investments that are in high growth areas but are being disrupted by accelerated digitization, and where navigating these opportunities successfully creates significant value. We are eager to reconnect with friends and close partners from the region," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠.
Black Dragon Capital℠ was created to establish the generation of private equity investing. The firm's unique operationally led model includes a team of high performing executives with a combination of operational and investment success, a focus on complicated mid-market technology control investments, a highly gender and ethnically diverse team, and a focus on high growth areas being disrupted through digitization, which has resulted in well above market financial returns. The Black Dragon Toolkit℠, a set of operational tools, templates, and guidelines, has a proven track record helping executives navigate the digital disruption of mid-market technology companies and creating market leaders. The Toolkit has been hardened over decades of operating and investing in technology.
"In a digitized age, the role of media has never been more important. We want to bring awareness of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the media industry. Whether to join in person or virtually is a decision each individual or organization must make, but story-telling has always been part of our social fabric and is fundamental to human experience. These shared stories and experiences are the foundation of our cultures," said Richard K. Sussman, Partner at Black Dragon Capital℠.
About Black Dragon Capital℠
Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by Louis Hernandez Jr., who has compiled a diverse team who has a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success. They make control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit™. They have an enterprise value of current assets under management of approximately $800M USD.
Learn more at www.blackdragoncap.com.
About Grass Valley
Grass Valley's end-to-end ecosystem of reliable, open standards-based solutions helps content creators, broadcasters, and media organizations to produce brilliant content and build successful media businesses. We are the trusted partner to many of the biggest and most creative names in the media and entertainment business, enabling the production of rich, high-quality content that brings the viewer closer to the action; engages them with the story and connects them with each other. Headquartered in Montreal, Grass Valley has been engaged in the media technology business for 60 years and is owned by Black Dragon Capital℠.
Learn more at www.grassvalley.com.
