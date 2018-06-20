High Plains Power Selects Landis+Gyr for Smart Grid Deployment

Based in Riverton, WY, High Plains Power is deploying about 13,000 meters over a wide geographical area. The utility selected Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® AMI solution after a successful system pilot project earlier this year. It plans to deploy the multi-purpose RF mesh network as the backbone for advanced metering to start, with plans to add distribution automation in the future.

"When looking at updating our current AMI system, we based our decision in part on the ability to support future initiatives for demand management, reliability and all of our operational goals," said Marlene Morss, Chief Executive Officer at High Plains Power. "Another factor was Landis+Gyr's proven success with their network in widely dispersed service territories such as ours."

Landis+Gyr's connected platform of networking, software, and intelligent metering and sensor devices is designed to allow utilities to plug in features and programs as needed to improve efficiency and customer service.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios of products and services to address complex industry challenges, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for the foundation of a smarter grid, including smart metering, distribution network sensing and automation tools, load control, analytics and energy storage. Landis+Gyr operates in over 30 countries across five continents. With sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion, the company employs c. 6,000 people with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.

