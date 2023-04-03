High Pressure Processing (HPP) and Freeze Drying of Raw Pet Foods and Treats Workshop Successfully Concluded at the Nebraska Innovation Campus

LINCOLN, Neb., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiperbaric, the global leader and supplier of high pressure processing (HPP) equipment, in collaboration with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, hosted a two-day raw pet food workshop on March 15-16, focusing on HPP and freeze drying of raw pet foods and treats.

The event aimed to bring together industry experts and professionals to share their knowledge and insights on the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in the raw pet food processing industry.

HPP Demo, Presented by Dr. Vinicio Serment, HPP Applications Specialist Attendees at HPP and Freeze Drying of Raw Pet Foods & Treats Workshop

The workshop covered various topics, including HPP, freeze drying, water activity, product shelf-life, food safety regulations, market trends and best practices. The workshop combined lectures, pilot plant demonstrations, and visits to Universal Pure's HPP facility and Petsource by Scoular's freeze-drying and co-manufacturing facility.

The event was attended by 90 participants, representing 41 companies and organizations from the pet food processing industry, including major players such as Mars Petcare, Nestle Purina, Blue Buffalo, Stella & Chewy's, Steve's Real Food, The Farmer's Dog, OC Raw Dog, Spot & Tango, and Green Juju.

Participants were provided a digital badge issued by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for completing the workshop.

Event sponsors included UNL Food Processing Center, Hiperbaric, Parker Freeze Dry, and Universal Pure.

"We are thrilled with the response and participation we received for this workshop," said Dr. Grace Danao, UNL Research Associate Professor. Roberto Peregrina, Hiperbaric USA Director, added, "It was a great opportunity for industry professionals to come together and share their knowledge and expertise in the field of raw pet food processing."

The workshop provided a platform for attendees to exchange ideas, network, and gain a deeper understanding of the latest advancements in pet food processing. The hands-on sessions and interactive discussions were well-received by participants and provided valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities in the pet food processing industry.

Nicole Lindsley, Owner, Steve's Real Food, stated, "The UNL Pet Food Workshop was jam-packed with thought-provoking presentations. Not only did the sessions kickstart some new ideas for our organization, but it opened us up to networking opportunities that will help us improve efficiency and put new practices in place.

Reed Taylor, VP of Manufacturing, Spot & Tango, added, "The conference was a wonderful opportunity to learn from the leading experts in Freeze Drying & HPP and to test HPP feasibility with our products using the pilot plant equipment. These learnings will help us with innovating new high-quality products for our customers."

The success of the workshop is a testament to the commitment of Hiperbaric and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to support the growth and innovation of the pet food processing industry.

All workshop materials, including recorded presentations, will be available on NU Advance, the University's course delivery platform for online non-credit and professional development offerings. In-person workshop registrants do not have to pay when enrolling in the online course, all others can enroll for a $300 fee.

Workshop participants will have access to these materials until September 17, 2023.

Registration is available at https://fpc.unl.edu/petfoodconference.

Any questions? Contact Grace Danao at [email protected].

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the world's leading supplier of high pressure processing (HPP) equipment for the food industry.

Since its inception in 1999, Hiperbaric has designed, developed, produced and marketed the best high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, teamwork and continuous effort in R&D.

Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric equipment for the processing of juices and beverages, meat, fish and shellfish, fruits and vegetables, dairy and prepared dishes. A highly versatile technology, HPP can be applied to a wide range of foods.

With world headquarters in Spain, the company also has an office in Miami to serve its North American market. For more information, visit: www.hiperbaric.com .

About UNL Food Processing Center

Established in 1983, the Food Processing Center is a multi-disciplinary resource that offers technical and business development services under one roof. This combination is rare in the food industry, which enables the organization to meet the needs of its diverse clients including manufacturers, entrepreneurs, suppliers, distributors, associations, retailers, and food service providers.

For more information, visit: https://fpc.unl.edu/

