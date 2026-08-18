High Profile Cannabis Opens Second Kentucky Dispensary in Wilder, Bringing Medical Access to Northern Kentucky

C3 Industries' new Campbell County location gives registered medical cannabis patients in Newport, Fort Thomas, Cold Spring, and the greater Cincinnati–Northern Kentucky metro a local option closer to home.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries today announced the opening of High Profile Cannabis Shop Wilder, its second Kentucky dispensary, at 23 Country Drive in Wilder, Kentucky. The Northern Kentucky location serves registered medical cannabis patients across Campbell County and the greater Cincinnati metro, extending access in a region where Kentucky's medical cannabis program is still new and many patients are still navigating certification for the first time.

High Profile Cannabis Shop Wilder, C3 Industries' second Kentucky dispensary, is now open at 23 Country Drive in Wilder, KY.

Wilder sits in the Licking River valley of Campbell County, minutes across the Ohio River from downtown Cincinnati and centrally placed among I-471, I-275, U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike), and the AA Highway (KY-9). Since Ohio's adult-use market opened in August 2024, the nearest cannabis storefronts to many Northern Kentucky residents have been recreational dispensaries across the river. High Profile Wilder brings a compliant, medically appropriate option to the Kentucky side for registered patients in Wilder, Newport, Bellevue, Fort Thomas, Highland Heights, Cold Spring, and Alexandria, most of whom can reach Country Drive in about ten minutes.

Inside, High Profile Wilder is designed for a straightforward visit. A licensed dispensary team is available to answer questions and help match products to each patient's certification, with a full selection of medical cannabis products, including flower, edibles, vaporizers, concentrates, and Rick Simpson Oil (RSO). The store is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and offers in-store shopping, online pre-ordering for in-store pickup, and express checkout.

High Rollers Rewards gives members $75 in value across their first four visits, 6% back on every purchase, and access to rotating member promotions and double-points days. The program is designed to give registered patients consistent value as they return to High Profile and as more dispensaries open across Kentucky.

"Kentucky patients deserve medical access that is local, reliable, and built around their needs," said Jason Berkenstock, State Regional Vice President at C3 Industries. "With London already open and Wilder now serving Northern Kentucky, we're expanding thoughtfully across the state while keeping patients and caregivers at the center of every market we enter."

"We've seen how valuable the patient drives can be for people who are still learning how Kentucky's medical cannabis program works," said Ellen Figliulo, District Manager for High Profile. "KCIA and KMC have been strong partners in helping patients complete the certification process, and our Wilder team is ready to support them once they're able to shop."

"Kentucky's medical cannabis program is still new, and the biggest hurdle for most patients is simply getting certified and understanding the steps," said Rachel Roberts, Executive Director of the Kentucky Cannabis Industry Association. "KCIA organizes patient drives across the state to meet that need, connecting patients directly with independent practitioners for certification, notary services on site, and one-on-one guidance through the application. We're glad to host these drives at High Profile's Wilder location every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New and renewing patients are welcome, and anyone can find the full schedule at highprofilecannabis.com."

The Wilder opening follows the debut of High Profile's first Kentucky dispensary in London on May 5, 2026, which has outpaced the Company's expectations for a new store opening and pointed to strong, sustained demand for medical access in Kentucky. High Profile plans to continue its expansion with Lexington next, followed by Shelbyville before the end of the year.

High Profile Wilder is open now, with a grand opening celebration planned for September 25 and 26. Registered Kentucky medical cannabis patients age 18 and older who have a qualifying condition and a valid Kentucky medical cannabis card can shop in-store or place orders ahead at highprofilecannabis.com or by calling (859) 444-5530. Patients can also download the High Profile mobile app for ordering, updates, and grand opening details.

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with an extensive retail network, including High Profile Cannabis Shop. Through its subsidiaries, the Company delivers high-quality cannabis products and best-in-class retail experiences at High Profile locations across Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, Connecticut and now Kentucky. Additional High Profile retail locations in Kentucky are opening throughout 2026. C3 currently operates 150,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation and processing facilities, with approximately 40,000 sq. ft. in Massachusetts and 110,000 sq. ft. in Missouri.

High Profile Wilder is located at 23 Country Drive, Wilder, KY. The dispensary serves registered Kentucky medical cannabis patients 18+ with a qualifying condition. In-store shopping and online pre-ordering are available. Call (859) 444-5530 or visit highprofilecannabis.com.

About the Kentucky Cannabis Industry Association

The Kentucky Cannabis Industry Association (KCIA) is the Commonwealth's leading trade association for the legal medical cannabis industry, representing licensed dispensaries, cultivators, processors, and industry stakeholders. KCIA advocates for a well-regulated, patient-centered medical cannabis program and works to educate the public, support patients, and advance responsible policy at the state and federal level. Learn more at kycanna.org.

Media Contact

Kathryn Long

Director of Retail Marketing, C3 Industries

[email protected]

SOURCE C3 Industries