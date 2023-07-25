High Protein-Based Food Market to grow by USD 40.67 billion from 2022 to 2027|Shift in preference toward natural and herbal products drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The high protein-based food market is estimated to grow by USD 40.67 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.68%. North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. North America emerged as the leading market for high protein-based food in 2022, with the US being the largest contributor in terms of both volume and value. The region is witnessing a rise in demand for high-protein food and beverages due to shifting consumer demographics, increased awareness of protein health benefits, and the growing emphasis on maintaining an active lifestyle. This demand is not only driven by athletes and bodybuilders but also by individuals who are not involved in sports activities. Manufacturers are leveraging these market conditions by focusing on product innovations and enhancements, offering simplified formulations and convenient formats. Additionally, the market now features sports nutrition products specifically formulated for the female consumer segment. The expansion of distribution channels that are frequently visited by consumers is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. However, the presence of counterfeit products and stringent government regulations may pose limitations to market growth in North America. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High Protein-Based Food Market 2023-2027

Key Developments:

• Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and changing dynamics in the market are the key factors for the intense competition among vendors.

• With the rising competition, the market will see consolidation. However, manufacturing complexities and high production costs pose significant risk factors for vendors in the market.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges

The shift in preference toward natural and herbal products is the major factor driving market growth. The increasing consumer preference for natural and herbal products is driving the demand in this market segment. Consumers are shifting away from synthetic ingredients and showing a preference for natural formulations due to their perceived lesser side effects and longer-term effectiveness. In response to this growing demand, vendors are focusing on the development of herbal products. For example, Arbonne International has introduced a new line of clean, plant-powered supplements called Arbonne PhytoSport, which incorporates a blend of botanicals such as cayenne, ginseng, and turmeric to support various aspects of health and performance. These factors are expected to contribute to the market's growth during the forecast period.

The stringent government regulations will be a major challenge hindering market growth. Compliance with strict regulations poses a challenge for vendors in the global high protein-based food market. For example, vendors operating in Europe must adhere to stringent regulations imposed by regulatory authorities. The Foodstuffs for PARticular NUTritional (PARNUTS) regulation governs the manufacturing, labelling, and marketing of high-protein products. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has implemented various regulations, including the banning of certain ingredients and close scrutiny of health claims made by companies. This includes inspections of manufacturing plants and verification of claims through different media channels. These rigorous government regulations create pressure on vendors and can result in delays in production processes. As a result, the market growth may be hindered during the forecast period.

Key Trends

The emergence of non-traditional fitness activities is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. Consumers are diversifying their fitness activities beyond traditional gyms, with more women participating in yoga and aerobics. Emerging trends include half and full marathons, which are gaining popularity among consumers. In response to these trends, companies are actively marketing their products to align with these activities. For instance, Monster Energy has been named the official sponsor for the NASCAR Cup Series from 2017 to 2019, while Gatorade, PepsiCo's sports drink range, is a key sponsor of the Boston Marathon. LUCOZADE SPORT, a sports and energy drink manufacturer, served as the official drinks supplier for the London Marathon in April 2015. The growing popularity of non-traditional fitness activities, such as yoga, directly influences consumer spending on related products. These factors contribute to the increased market growth anticipated during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The high protein-based food market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Company Profiles

The high protein-based food market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beyond Meat Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Cargill Inc., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, and Mondelez International Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (protein-rich drinks, high-protein and high-energy sports drinks, protein supplements, high-protein and nutritious sports drinks, and protein-rich packaged foods), distribution channel (offline channel and online channel), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the protein-rich drinks segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for protein-rich drinks remains low in certain Asian countries due to a perceived lack of utility and limited advertising and promotional activities highlighting their benefits. Protein-rich drinks are essential for individuals seeking high-protein-based products, offering electrolytes and optimal hydration. While these drinks are primarily consumed by athletes, sports enthusiasts, and bodybuilders engaging in intense workouts, countries like the US, the UK, and Germany stand out as major consumers due to their active sports culture. The advantages of protein-rich drinks, combined with the factors mentioned above, will propel the growth of the global protein-rich drinks segment during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The dried food market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,609.11 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (protein-rich drinks, high-protein and high-energy sports drinks, protein supplements, high-protein and nutritious sports drinks, and protein-rich packaged foods), distribution channel (offline channel and online channel), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The emergence of non-traditional fitness activities is a high protein-based food market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years.

The organic food and beverages market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 310.08 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (organic fruits and vegetables, organic dairy products, organic prepared foods, organic meat, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising number of new product launches drives the growth of the global organic food and beverages market.

High Protein-Based Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beyond Meat Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Cargill Inc., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, and Mondelez International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global high protein-based food market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global high protein-based food market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Protein-rich drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Protein-rich drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Protein-rich drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Protein-rich drinks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Protein-rich drinks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 High-protein and high energy sports drink - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on High-protein and high energy sports drink - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on High-protein and high energy sports drink - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on High-protein and high energy sports drink - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on High-protein and high energy sports drink - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Protein supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Protein supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Protein supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Protein supplements - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Protein supplements - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 High-protein and nutritious sports drink - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on High-protein and nutritious sports drink - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on High-protein and nutritious sports drink - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on High-protein and nutritious sports drink - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on High-protein and nutritious sports drink - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Protein-rich packaged foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Protein-rich packaged foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Protein-rich packaged foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Protein-rich packaged foods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Protein-rich packaged foods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Offline channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Offline channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Offline channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Offline channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Online channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Online channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Online channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Online channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 123: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 127: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 131: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Danone SA

Exhibit 136: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 137: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Danone SA - Key news



Exhibit 139: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Danone SA - Segment focus

12.7 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 141: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 142: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 143: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 144: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 145: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

12.8 Hormel Foods Corp.

Exhibit 146: Hormel Foods Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Hormel Foods Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Hormel Foods Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Hormel Foods Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Hormel Foods Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Kellogg Co.

Exhibit 151: Kellogg Co. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Kellogg Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Kellogg Co. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus

12.10 Mars Inc.

Exhibit 156: Mars Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Mars Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Mars Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Mars Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Mondelez International Inc.

Exhibit 160: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Nestle SA

Exhibit 165: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 166: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 168: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.13 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 170: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 173: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 The Coca Cola Co.

Exhibit 175: The Coca Cola Co. - Overview



Exhibit 176: The Coca Cola Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: The Coca Cola Co. - Key news



Exhibit 178: The Coca Cola Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: The Coca Cola Co. - Segment focus

12.15 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 180: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 181: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 182: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

12.16 Tyson Foods Inc.

Exhibit 184: Tyson Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 185: Tyson Foods Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 186: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: Tyson Foods Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 188: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 189: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 190: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 191: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 192: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 193: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 194: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 195: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 196: Research methodology



Exhibit 197: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 198: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 199: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio