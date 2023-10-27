High Protein-Based Food Market to increase by USD 40.67 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market share growth of the protein-rich drinks segment will be significant during the forecast period. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The high protein-based food market size is expected to grow by USD 40.67 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period. A shift in preference toward natural and herbal products is notably driving the high protein-based food market. However, factors such as stringent government regulations on high-protein-based food products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (Protein-rich drinks, High-protein and high-energy sports drinks, Protein supplements, High-protein and nutritious sports drinks, and Protein-rich packaged foods ), distribution channel (Offline channel and Online channel ), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High Protein-Based Food Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the protein-rich drinks segment will be significant during the forecast period. Protein-rich drinks are the prominent sources of electrolytes and deliver optimal hydration. Moreover, most of the protein-rich drinks are consumed by athletes, sports, and bodybuilders to carry out excess workouts. The US, the UK, and Germany are the main countries that consume protein-rich drink products, as these countries are involved in huge sports activities. Therefore, the advantage of protein-rich drinks, associated with the aforementioned factors, will boost the global protein-rich drinks segment during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period. In 2022, North America is the largest global high protein-based food market. The demand for high-protein food and beverages is expanding not only from athletes and bodybuilders but also from users who are not involved in sports activities with the changing consumer demographics and the growing awareness of protein health benefits and the importance of leading an active lifestyle. Also, the expansion of often-visited distribution channels is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The high protein-based food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beyond Meat Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Cargill Inc., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, and Mondelez International Inc.

