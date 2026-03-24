High School Students: Apply Today for the Bay Area Summer Academy 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High school students across the Bay Area are invited to apply for the 2026 Norman Mineta Bay Area High School Academy, a paid summer program designed to introduce young people to careers in public service and regional leadership.

This four-week academy offers students a chance to explore how decisions about transportation, housing, air quality, and environmental justice shape everyday life in the Bay Area. Space is limited, and applications must be submitted by Monday, April 27 at 10 p.m.

The Norman Mineta Bay Area High School Academy brings together several of the region's leading public agencies, including the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the Association of Bay Area Governments, the Bay Conservation and Development Commission, and the Bay Area Air District. Through interactive, expert led sessions, students learn how these agencies work together to address some of the Bay Area's most pressing challenges.

Participants take part in engaging seminars that explore topics such as transportation and housing equity, environmental justice, community health, and social justice. Students gain insight into what public sector careers look like, the skills needed to pursue them, and how young people can meaningfully engage in decisions that affect their communities. Along the way, students are encouraged to ask big questions, from why housing costs so much and why potholes keep appearing, to how long infrastructure like bridges is meant to last and what sea level rise means for the Bay Area's future.

The Academy meets for two hours each Thursday in July, with sessions held primarily online over Zoom to reduce barriers to participation. The program begins on July 2 and concludes with an in- person capstone event on Friday, July 31 at the Bay Area Metro Center in San Francisco. Students who complete the full program receive a stipend as well as a certificate of completion that can be used for college applications and future career opportunities.

Throughout the program, students participate in discussions, complete short quizzes, and work toward a final presentation focused on a local challenge related to transportation, housing, environmental justice, or a related issue. The capstone presentation gives students the opportunity to share their ideas, practice public speaking, and demonstrate what they've learned.

To be eligible, students must live in the Bay Area, attend a local high school, and be at least 15 years old with completion of ninth grade by the start of the Academy. Participants must be able to attend the online seminars and complete a final presentation. Students under 18 will need permission from a parent or guardian. Enrollment is limited, and selection emphasizes a diversity of perspectives from across the Bay Area. Grade point averages are not considered. More information and the application can be found at: https://mtc.one/SummerAcademy2026

The Academy is named in honor of Norman Mineta, a lifelong public servant whose work helped shape the Bay Area and the nation. Mineta served as a San Jose City Council member and mayor, represented the South Bay in Congress, and later became U.S. Secretary of Transportation. He was deeply committed to creating pathways for young people to enter public service. The Norman Mineta Bay Area High School Academy reflects that legacy by empowering the next generation to learn, lead, and serve their communities.

MTC is the regional transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area.

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission