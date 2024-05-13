High School Students Compete for Environmental Solutions at Long Island Regional Envirothon

WHEATLEY HEIGHTS, N.Y., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, recently partnered with the Nassau and Suffolk County Soil and Water Conservation Districts to serve as the lead sponsor of The Long Island Regional Envirothon. The annual event is Long Island's premier environmental competition for high school students in Nassau and Suffolk Counties and tests students on their creativity and ingenuity for conservation in four separate categories: Aquatics, Forestry, Soils and Wildlife. More than 180 students from 16 schools throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties participated in this year's competition, themed "Renewable Energy for a Sustainable Future."

"Reworld™ is dedicated to investing in the future of our environment through education, and we take pride in supporting the Long Island Regional Envirothon and seeing the outstanding efforts of these students in action," said Maureen Early, Senior Community Affairs Specialist at Reworld™. "This competition offers an excellent opportunity for students to showcase their skills and reimagine how we use our valuable resources, a mission that aligns closely with the work we do at Reworld™."

In addition to the competitive element, the Envirothon serves as an educational platform, enabling students to gain a deeper understanding of environmental issues and solutions. Through workshops and hands-on activities led by environmental professionals, participants are encouraged to think critically and creatively about ways to address global environmental challenges. This year, teams representing Chaminade High School and Center Moriches High School won the Long Island Regional Envirothon and will be sent to compete at the NY State Envirothon on May 22 at SUNY Cortland against other regional winning teams.

"For Nassau County, this event is a vital forum for fostering sustainability awareness among our youth," said Derek Betts, District Manager of the Nassau County Soil and Water Conservation District. "We are grateful for Reworld™'s support, which has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life every year."

Reworld™'s involvement in the Envirothon is part of its long-standing dedication to fostering environmental education and sustainability among the youth. By sponsoring the event, Reworld™ provided a platform for students to engage in critical environmental challenges, promoting an understanding and appreciation of sustainable practices. The winning teams from this year's competition are set to advance to the New York State Envirothon, with members also benefiting from scholarships, a testament to the tangible impacts of Reworld™'s support on the participants' educational and environmental endeavors.

"The Suffolk County team always looks forward to the annual Envirothon," said Corey Humphrey, District Manager of the Suffolk County Soil and Water Conservation District. "It's a crucial platform for educating our students on environmental stewardship and sustainability."

The event's success reflects a collaborative effort to inspire a new generation of environmental leaders, equipped with the knowledge and skills to tackle the pressing environmental issues of our time. Reworld™'s contribution to the Long Island Regional Envirothon exemplifies the company's commitment to community engagement and environmental sustainability, aligning with its broader mission to invest in a cleaner, more sustainable future.

For more information about the Long Island Regional Envirothon, please visit https://www.longislandenvirothon.org/

About Reworld™

Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

About the LI Regional Envirothon: The Long Island Regional Envirothon is the local event for the NYS Envirothon. The NYS Envirothon is a hands-on environmental education competition testing knowledge and understanding of NYS natural resources.

