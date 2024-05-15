Reworld™ and Town of Islip Celebrate Students' Environmental Advocacy and Awareness

ISLIP, N.Y., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Town of Islip recently celebrated the winners of its annual Virtual Earth Day Poster Contest, which was sponsored by Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions. Each year, the activity offers students from schools throughout the Town to use their creativity to depict empowering and encouraging messages related to composting, electronics recycling, waste-to-energy conversion and other actions related to recycling and environmental protection. This event is deeply rooted in the community's history and highlights the importance of environmental stewardship through the creative expressions of local students. For four years, this contest has been a cornerstone in educating the youth about sustainability and recycling.

"As we celebrate the fourth year of our Earth Day Poster Contest, I am continually inspired by the creativity and environmental awareness demonstrated by our young participants," said Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter. "These students not only showcase their artistic talents but also their deep understanding of the importance of recycling and sustainability. By providing them with this creative outlet, we nurture their passion for protecting our planet and empower them to become the eco-conscious leaders of tomorrow."

This year's contest, open to students between grades 1 and 8, brought a multitude of expressive and insightful entries. Each piece demonstrated the students' understanding of recycling and its impact, proving that the message of sustainability is resonating with the younger generation. Participants were separated into two separate age-specific categories: grades 1-4 and grades 5-8.

In each age category, first place winners were presented with a Barnes & Noble Nook® Tablet. The second-place winners were presented with $75 gift certificates to Barnes & Noble, and the third-place winners were presented with $50 gift certificates to Barnes & Noble. In addition, the schools where both first-place winners attend each received a $250 gift certificate to Barnes & Noble as well. The prizes awarded to these young environmental advocates reflected the Town's and Reworld™'s appreciation for their contributions to promoting environmental awareness.

"The remarkable artwork submitted by students each year shows their artistic talents and their keen understanding of environmental issues along with their solutions," said Maureen Early, Lead Community Relations Specialist at Reworld™. "Reworld™ is dedicated to raising awareness of environmental conservation in all the communities we serve and providing students with a platform to make their voices heard. It is heartwarming to see how passionate these students are, and how deeply they care about our collective mission. We applaud the Town of Islip and Supervisor Carpenter for their steadfast commitment to empowering the next generation of environmental champions, and we are proud to support this initiative."

The winners of this year's contest for grades 1-4 were Camden Dobbins, 3rd grader at Paul J. Bellew Elementary; Natalie Palm, 1st grader at Helen B. Duffield Elementary, and Ava Figueroa, 4th grader at Cordello Avenue Elementary. The winners of this year's contest for grades 5-8 were Rachel Rodriguez, 8th grader at East Middle School; Dayana Nicole Zuniga Garcia, 7th grader at East Middle School, and Ogechukuka Ebinum, 7th grader at Ralph G. Middle School.

This initiative is a part of Reworld™'s ongoing efforts to support programs throughout Long Island inspire students and empower environmental advocates. For more information, please visit www.reworldwaste.com.

About Reworld™

Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

