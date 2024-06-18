High School Students to Unveil Custom Go-Karts They Built with Racing Legend Richard Petty and Motorcycle Builder Billy Lane

Northern Tool + Equipment launched the Rat Rod Kart Build-Off last year as part of their Tools for the Trades™ program

BURNSVILLE, Minn., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 21, Minneapolis Public Schools and Lakeville North High School will reveal rat rod karts they built in class as part of a new, year-long program developed by Northern Tool + Equipment. The karts are powered by 740cc NorthStar EFI engines and will be revealed in front of thousands of car enthusiasts at Minnesota Street Rod Associations Back to the 50s event.

Check out the two-minute teaser trailer before the big reveal!

The Reveal Approaches - Tools For The Trades™ Rat Rod Go Kart Build-Off

Students were assisted by mentors NASCAR legend Richard Petty, the team at Petty's Garage and founder of Choppers Inc. Billy Lane.

"It's been really cool watching the students create rat rod karts out of nothing over the last eight months," said Lane. "Watching their skills and confidence grow each month has been a fulfilling experience, and I'm excited to see the final karts and run them at the fairgrounds."

The Rat Rod Kart Build-Off is part of Northern Tool + Equipment's Tools for the Trades™ program. The program is designed to fuel a growing interest in the trades with high school students through donations of tools and equipment to career and technical education programs. The donations give instructors professional-grade tools and equipment to properly teach the trades as well as expose students to trade career-like experiences.

"Watching the kids work on these karts with their own two hands is what this build-off is all about," said Petty. "This isn't about winning or losing. It's about those students learning valuable hands-on skills that could help them get a job in the trades one day."

The rat rod karts will be revealed at 11 a.m. CT on Friday, June 21, at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds during the 50th anniversary of MSRA's Back to the 50s weekend. Petty, Lane and the Petty's Garage Team, including NASCAR Driver Thad Moffitt, will be present at the reveal to celebrate the completed karts.

"We know how valuable trade careers are to our communities, which is one reason why we started Tools for the Trades," said Suresh Krishna, CEO of Northern Tool + Equipment. "Most of the students involved with this build-off will pursue trade careers after high school. We're thrilled we could play a part in fueling that fire."

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at 140 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. With a passion for serving their communities and helping to fill the trades labor shortage, the company's Tools for the Trades™ program donates high-quality tools directly into school classrooms, helping teachers show students the value of working in the trades.

