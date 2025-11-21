High-speed, fiber broadband coming to Prescott as community leaders and Wecom officials celebrate beginning of construction

Wecom presents $1,000 donation to support Arizona's Christmas City, holiday lights at Courthouse Square

PRESCOTT, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescott leaders and Wecom Fiber officials commemorated the beginning of construction on a high-speed broadband network to serve the community. Dozens of attendees joined a ceremony with Wecom on historic Whiskey Row, immediately followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony with city, county and state officials on the Yavapai County Courthouse steps.

As part of the ceremony, Wecom presented a check for $1,000 to Arizona's Christmas City, the effort that supports the holiday lighting of Courthouse Square.

Upon completion, the fiber broadband network will serve an estimated 26,000 Prescott homes and businesses. Post this Wecom Fiber Prescott Ribbon Cutting

Wecom's $38 million broadband project is 100% privately-financed with no taxpayer dollars involved. Upon completion, the fiber broadband network will serve an estimated 26,000 Prescott homes and businesses.

"Wecom's ultra-fast fiber broadband will be a worthy addition to Everybody's Hometown – and all without any cost to the City of Prescott!" said Prescott Vice Mayor Connie Cantelme. "On behalf of Prescott City Council, we extend our welcome to Wecom."

In August, Prescott City Council voted unanimously to grant a fiber installation license to Wecom. The Arizona-based broadband provider will build a network that enables multi-gigabit Internet speeds, ideal for online streaming, surfing and more.

"Wecom fiber broadband will be a game-changer for Prescott – ensuring residents, employers, students, telehealth patients and more have access to some of the fastest and most reliable Internet service on the market," said Wecom CEO Paul Fleming. "We're thrilled to begin construction and look forward to bringing the first Prescott homes and businesses online in the coming months."

Construction is expected to be completed by early 2027, though many locations will be able to subscribe to service well before that.

"Rural Arizona needs and deserves fast, reliable, and affordable fiber broadband," said state Rep. Selina Bliss, a Prescott resident. "Wecom is doing vital work to close the digital divide across Arizona, Yavapai County, and right here in Prescott."

Yavapai County Chairwoman Mary Mallory noted that Wecom already has fiber broadband projects underway in multiple communities across the county. In 2024, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors awarded Wecom an $8.1 million grant to bring fiber broadband to approximately 6,500 homes in rural or unincorporated areas. Separately, Wecom broke ground this summer on a $35 million, 100% privately-financed broadband network in Prescott Valley.

"Wecom Fiber is fast becoming a household name in Yavapai County, thanks to its broadband projects underway in Prescott Valley, Cordes Lakes, Spring Valley, White House Ranch, Paulden, Dewey-Humboldt, Rimrock, and Beaver Creek," Chairwoman Mallory said. "We appreciate Wecom's long-term commitment to our community."

Sheri Heiney, President & CEO of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, said Wecom's high-speed broadband will give Prescott businesses and employers a leg-up on the competition.

"Fast, reliable broadband is a must-have for today's businesses, many of which rely on the Internet to reach customers across town and worldwide," Ms. Heiney said. "The Prescott Chamber of Commerce thanks Wecom for its generous investment of $38 million into our community, which will make a real difference in terms of helping Prescott compete for quality jobs and employers."

Wecom was founded in Kingman nearly 70 years ago as a telecommunications company. Today, Wecom is a leading provider of fiber-to-the-premises broadband across rural Arizona, and is committed to bridging the digital divide in which hundreds of thousands of Arizonans still lack reliable access to high-speed Internet.

In addition to its work in Prescott, Prescott Valley and multiple other communities across Yavapai County, Wecom also has partnerships with Coconino, Mohave, Pinal and La Paz counties, and is installing a $45 million fiber broadband network in Flagstaff.

