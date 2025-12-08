Wecom Fiber secures $195M in federal funding to connect over 66,000 rural and underserved Arizona homes and businesses with high-speed broadband

Funding allocated by Arizona's Broadband Equity, Access & Deployment (BEAD) as part of state's largest-ever broadband rollout

KINGMAN, Ariz., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wecom Fiber, a leading Arizona-based provider of fiber-to-the-premise broadband, has been awarded $195 million by the State of Arizona to connect rural and underserved communities with high-speed broadband. Wecom will utilize the funding, together with private matching dollars, to connect over 66,000 Arizona homes and businesses across 17 project areas and eight counties.

The federal funding was allocated by the State of Arizona's Broadband Equity & Deployment (BEAD) program following a rigorous public process, and has been approved by the National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA). Wecom is Arizona's largest single recipient of BEAD funding.

"This historic broadband investment will change lives for the better across Arizona by ensuring every corner of our state has access to reliable, high-speed internet," said Wecom CEO Paul Fleming. "Wecom is honored to be the largest single awardee of BEAD dollars and sincerely grateful for the trust placed in us. We thank Governor Hobbs and the State Broadband Office, the Trump administration, our local and community partners, and every Arizona citizen who participated in the public planning process."

In total, Governor Hobbs announced $967 million in BEAD awards, Arizona's largest-ever broadband investment.

"Opportunity for every Arizonan means access to fast, affordable, reliable internet, no matter your zip code," said Governor Katie Hobbs. "With this historic investment, we're not just closing the digital divide, but also opening doors to economic opportunity in every corner of our state. I'm grateful to the ACA and everyone who has played a role in advancing this critical project. From education to health care to workforce development, broadband is key to Arizona's present and future."

As part of the BEAD allocation, Wecom will build an extensive fiber network to deliver high-speed internet service in the following communities:

Yavapai County : $49.5 million in BEAD funding to connect an estimated 13,000 homes and businesses in two project areas

: $49.5 million in BEAD funding to connect an estimated 13,000 homes and businesses in two project areas Coconino County : $42.3 million to connect 10,500 homes/businesses in three project areas

: $42.3 million to connect 10,500 homes/businesses in three project areas Mohave County : $24.5 million to connect 6,500 homes/businesses in two project areas

: $24.5 million to connect 6,500 homes/businesses in two project areas Navajo County : $21 million to connect 6,600 homes/businesses in three project areas

: $21 million to connect 6,600 homes/businesses in three project areas Pinal County : $20 million to connect 19,000 homes/businesses in three project areas

: $20 million to connect 19,000 homes/businesses in three project areas Maricopa County : $16.5 million to connect 6,100 homes/businesses in two project areas

: $16.5 million to connect 6,100 homes/businesses in two project areas Gila County : $16.7 million to connect 3,200 homes/businesses in one project area

: $16.7 million to connect 3,200 homes/businesses in one project area La Paz County : $4.8 million to connect 700 homes/businesses in one project area

"This is a transformational moment for Arizona," said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "With final BEAD approval, we are moving full speed ahead to connect every household and community with high-speed internet. We're grateful to Governor Hobbs, our federal and state partners, and the thousands of Arizonans who helped shape this plan through their input and engagement."

Wecom was founded in Kingman nearly 70 years ago as a telecommunications company. Today, Wecom is a leading provider of fiber broadband and committed to bridging the digital divide in which hundreds of thousands of Arizonans still lack reliable access to high-speed Internet.

"This critical investment in broadband will enable thousands of miles of fiber infrastructure to support jobs and economic development and ensure Arizona homes and businesses have access to the reliable, high-speed internet they need – regardless of zip code," said Darren Glatt, Chairman of Wecom and Partner at Searchlight Capital Partners. "The digital divide ends where Wecom fiber broadband begins."

Wecom is backed by Searchlight Capital Partners, a global private investment firm with more than $16 billion in assets under management and a strong track record of supporting the construction and expansion of best-in-class broadband infrastructure.

CONTACT: Matthew Benson

602-570-7493

