High Stakes Poker Returns for Season 13, Airing Exclusively On PokerGO® Starting July 29

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest game in town is back for a new season and you can watch it exclusively on PokerGO. High Stakes Poker, poker's most iconic cash game show, returns with the Season 13 premiere on Monday, July 29, 2024. Every Monday, commentators A.J. Benza and Nick Schulman bring poker fans into the world of high-stakes entertainment.

Watch Season 13 of High Stakes Poker starting Monday, July 29, on PokerGO

Taking place at the luxurious PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas, Season 13 of High Stakes Poker features Phil Hellmuth, Andrew Robl, Jennifer Tilly, Chamath Palihapitiya, and Nik "Airball" Arcot, among others, and the stakes range from $200-$400 to $500-$1,000 no-limit Texas hold 'em.

"Just when you thought High Stakes Poker couldn't get any better, Season 13 delivers plenty of exciting surprises," said Mori Eskandani, President of PokerGO. "Coming off a season that saw Santhosh Suvarna win the largest-ever pot in the 12-season history of the show, the High Stakes Poker momentum is greater than ever and we cannot wait for poker fans to experience everything the brand new season has to offer."

In addition to watching new episodes of High Stakes Poker every Monday starting July 29, PokerGO subscribers can find every episode from every past season of the show on demand on the PokerGO platform. Select highlights from the show can be found on the PokerGO YouTube channel.

New PokerGO subscribers can receive $20 off the first year of a new annual PokerGO subscription by using the code "HSP13" at sign-up. To subscribe, simply visit PokerGO.com or download PokerGO to your favorite device. PokerGO is available worldwide on Android phone, Android tablet, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. You can also stream PokerGO on any web or mobile browser by going to PokerGO.com.

