High Tech PR Agency Catapult Continues Its 15-year Agile and DevOps Journey at DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Enterprise Summit #DOES19 -- Catapult PR-IR, a leader in B2B tech PR, kicks off its 15th year serving clients in the Agile and DevOps software industry at the DevOps Enterprise Summit 2019 in Las Vegas. Since 2004, Catapult has worked with a range of clients that have helped shape the software development industry, starting with Rally Software and including current clients CollabNet VersionOne, DevOps Institute and IT Revolution.

"Having promoted and attended more than 10 Agile conferences, and provided PR and social media support for all of the DevOps Enterprise Summit conferences, we have seen an industry rise from a developer-led movement to an enterprise-driven community focused on delivering measurable business value," said Terri Douglas, co-founder and principal of Catapult. "Working with many of the leading companies in the Agile, DevOps and software delivery industry has given us a bird's-eye view of the power of PR and narrative as a driver to advance new thinking and adopt better tools and practices."

Catapult's rich expertise and experience in the software market makes it one of the most experienced and accomplished PR agencies in the industry. Past clients include Rally Software, DORA, Agile Alliance, ThoughtWorks, Electric Cloud, Danube Software, SolutionsIQ, cPrime, Jama Software, Tasktop, Rogue Wave Software and Scaled Agile (providers of SAFe).

About Catapult PR-IR

Since 1999, Catapult has helped b-to-b tech firms grow and prosper through its blend of strategic messaging, media and analyst relations, social media and content marketing services. Its new Narrative Practice includes a service offering that leverages Strategic Narrative Marketing, a new approach to positioning and messaging that helps organizations define and lead new or existing categories to stand out, say something compelling and win markets. For more information on Catapult, call 303-581-7760 or visit the company's website at http://www.catapultpr-ir.com .

