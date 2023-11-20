High-Temperature Composite Materials Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Hypersonic Aircrafts to Spur Demand - Market Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-Temperature Composite Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global High-Temperature Composite Materials Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for High-Temperature Composite Materials estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

CMC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the MMC segment is estimated at 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The High-Temperature Composite Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$838.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

High-Temperature Composite Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Need for Advanced Materials, the Cornerstone for Innovation & Growth of High Temperature Composite Materials

Everything is Made Up of Something: Robust Opportunity for Advanced Materials, the Foundation for Growth in the High Temperature Composites Market: Global Market for Advanced Materials (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?

How Are Major End-Use Industries for High Temperature Composite Materials Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Military & Defense Industry

High Temperature Composites Materials: Definition, Scope, Types, Applications, Research & Development

Recent Industry Activity

Innovations

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Hypersonic Aircrafts to Spur Demand for Ultra-High-Temperature Composite Materials

As the Race to Leverage Emerging Opportunities in Hypersonics Begins, Material Innovations Remain Crucial in Breaking New Barriers: Global Market for Hypersonic Missiles (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026

Lightweighting in Aerospace Components & Systems to Drive Growth in the Market

Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft in 2036 by Region (in Units)

Aging Aircraft Expand Opportunities for Engineering Materials

Fleet Upgrades & New Aircraft Manufacturing Opportunities to Open Parallel Growth Opportunities for High Temperature Composite Materials: Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by Geographic Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023 and 2023-2028

Robust Opportunities Emerge in Energy Storage Applications

Why Energy Storage is Growing in Popularity?

Here's How High-Temperature Composites Can Revolutionize Energy Storage

Technological Advances Especially in Materials Remain Important in Driving Energy Storage Capacity Additions: Energy Storage Capacity Worldwide (In Gigawatt Hours) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Growing Demand for High Temperature Electronics to Drive New Opportunities for High Temperature Ceramic Composites

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC), the Most Popular Type of High Temperature Composites

CMCs In Aerospace

Why Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Are Finally Becoming the Material of Choice for Manufacturers

Continuous Innovations Will Be the Way Forward

