High Temperature Insulation (HTI) Materials Market to grow by USD 2.82 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The expansion of steel production capacity drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The high temperature insulation (HTI) materials market size is set to grow by USD 2,827.85 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 8.2%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates.

Factors such as the increasing use of ceramic, Increasing demand for aluminium, and expansion of steel production capacity will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The high temperature insulation (HTI) materials market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

High Temperature Insulation (HTI) Materials Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Petrochemicals Sector



Ceramics Sector



Aluminum Industry



Glass And Others

Product

Ceramic Fibers



Insulating Firebricks



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The petrochemicals sector segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. High-temperature insulation (HTI) materials find extensive utilization in diverse sectors such as oil and gas refractories and chemical-processing refractories. These industries necessitate materials capable of withstanding elevated temperatures. Consequently, the expansion of the oil and gas and chemical sectors holds pivotal significance in propelling the demand for HTI materials within the refractories application. The growth of HTI materials within the oil and gas industry is notably driven by their capacity to cater to high-temperature requirements inherent to the sector. Additionally, HTI materials are harnessed in various petrochemical applications, including cracked gas dryers, desulfurization units, and oxidation reactors. The broad spectrum of these applications is poised to underdrive pin the global growth of the high-temperature insulation (HTI) materials market during the forecast period.

High Temperature Insulation (HTI) Materials Market 2023-2027: Comany Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the high temperature insulation (HTI) materials market in the l4 industry include 3M Co., Almatis BV, Armacell International SA, Aspen Aerogels Inc., CARCO PRECISION RUBBER PRODUCTS S.P.A, Etex NV, Firwin Corp., Hi Temp Insulation Inc., IPCOM NV, James Walker Group Ltd., Luyang Energy saving Materials Co. Ltd., M.E. SCHUPP INDUSTRIEKERAMIK GMBH, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Owens Corning, Pyrotek Inc., Rath Aktiengesellschaft, RHI Magnesita GmbH, Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd., Unifrax I LLC, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Company Offerings

3M Co. - The company offers high temperature insulation HTI materials such as 3M Thinsulate High Temperature Acoustic Absorber HT500P.

The company offers high temperature insulation HTI materials such as Thinsulate High Temperature Acoustic Absorber HT500P. Almatis BV - The company offers high temperature insulation HTI materials such as Tabular Alumina T60 T64, BSA 96, SLA 92, and CA 14M .

The company offers high temperature insulation HTI materials such as Tabular Alumina T60 T64, BSA 96, SLA 92, and CA . Armacell International SA - The company offers high temperature insulation HTI materials such as HT ArmaFlex.

Market dynamics

Key Driver

The expansion of steel production capacity is notably driving market growth.

Major Trends

The increasing adoption of eco-friendly HTI materials is an emerging market trend. The growth of HTI materials is significantly spurred by the increasing transition from conventional construction methods to drywall construction within the construction industry. Notably, numerous players within the global HTI materials market are progressively embracing the production of environmentally friendly options, like calcium silicate boards, to align with the construction of sustainable buildings. This trend is exemplified by the heightened focus on manufacturing 100% non-asbestos calcium silicate boards aimed at mitigating the production of harmful radiation and toxic gases. These boards offer additional attributes, including termite and insect resistance, high strength, lightweight nature, and anti-corrosive properties. As a result, these elements are anticipated to propel the growth of the global high-temperature insulation (HTI) materials market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Regulatory measures pertaining to adverse effects of HTI materials exposure are the key challenges hindering market growth.

High Temperature Insulation (HTI) Materials Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist high temperature insulation (HTI) materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high temperature insulation (HTI) materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the high temperature insulation (HTI) materials market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high temperature insulation (HTI) materials market vendors

High Temperature Insulation (HTI) Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,827.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.75 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Almatis BV, Armacell International SA, Aspen Aerogels Inc., CARCO PRECISION RUBBER PRODUCTS S.P.A, Etex NV, Firwin Corp., Hi Temp Insulation Inc., IPCOM NV, James Walker Group Ltd., Luyang Energy saving Materials Co. Ltd., M.E. SCHUPP INDUSTRIEKERAMIK GMBH, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Owens Corning, Pyrotek Inc., Rath Aktiengesellschaft, RHI Magnesita GmbH, Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd., Unifrax I LLC, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

