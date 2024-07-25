High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market size is set to grow by USD 307.8 million from 2024-2028, Increased adoption of high temperature superconducting wires in medical applications to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high temperature superconducting wires market size is estimated to grow by USD 307.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.09% during the forecast period. Increased adoption of high temperature superconducting wires in medical applications is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of renewable energy. However, high cost of high temperature superconducting wires poses a challenge. Key market players include American Superconductor Corp., Bruker Corp., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., High Temperature Superconductors Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Innova Superconductor Technology Co. Ltd., Japan Superconductor Technology Inc., MetOx Technologies Inc., Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., SuNam Co. Ltd., Supercon Inc., and THEVA Dunnschichttechnik GmbH.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global high temperature superconducting wires market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Second generation HT superconductors wires and First generation HT superconductors wires), Application (Healthcare, Electronics, R and D, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled American Superconductor Corp., Bruker Corp., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., High Temperature Superconductors Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Innova Superconductor Technology Co. Ltd., Japan Superconductor Technology Inc., MetOx Technologies Inc., Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., SuNam Co. Ltd., Supercon Inc., and THEVA Dunnschichttechnik GmbH

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The renewable energy sector has experienced significant growth due to increasing global adoption and government incentives. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), renewables accounted for 25% of the world's electricity generation in 2018, with this figure projected to reach almost 30% by 2023. Renewable energy sources, including wind, geothermal, solar, biomass, and waste, have gained popularity due to their environmental sustainability and affordability. High temperature superconducting wires have become essential components in renewable energy systems, particularly in wind turbines. These wires offer benefits such as higher efficiency, specific output power, compactness, and increased resources. Two main concepts for designing superconducting wind turbine generators are fully superconducting machines and partially superconducting machines. In fully superconducting machines, both the rotor and stator windings are superconducting, while in partially superconducting machines, superconducting wires are used for field excitation windings. The demand for high temperature superconducting wires in renewable energy sources is expected to drive the growth of the global high temperature superconducting wires market during the forecast period.

The High Temperature Superconducting (HTS) Wires market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand in various sectors. In the energy sector, HTS wires offer improved power efficiency and reduced energy losses in transformers and electric motors, making them a preferred choice for capacity addition in power generation and distribution. The medical sector benefits from HTS wires in MRI scanners, CT scans, magnetic resonance spectrometers, and particle beam therapy, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and patient care. The defense sector utilizes HTS wires for advanced applications, including motors and generators, while the automotive industry explores their use in electric vehicles for increased efficiency and performance. Research institutions continue to invest in HTS wires for developing new technologies and applications. HTS wires are manufactured using advanced metal alloys, primarily Niobium-Titanium, and are available as high-temperature superconducting cables, including warm dielectric and cryogenic dielectric types. The market's growth is driven by the increasing demand for energy efficiency, urbanization, and the development of smart cities. The manufacturing cost and raw materials are under constant review to ensure affordability and competitiveness. HTS wires' high conductivity and load capacities make them ideal for use in transformers, electric motors, wind turbines, and other applications. The utility segment and renewable industry, particularly wind energy farms, are key markets for HTS wires, with energy generation and distribution benefiting from their superior performance. The market is expected to continue growing as new applications and industries discover the advantages of HTS wires.

Market Challenges

The high temperature superconducting wires market has witnessed significant attention due to their potential applications in various industries, particularly in renewable energy generation. However, the high cost of these wires, which is approximately USD300 - USD400 /kA-m, poses a significant challenge to their widespread adoption. This cost represents over half the expense of the device in which the wire is integrated, making it a substantial investment. Despite the potential benefits of high temperature superconducting wires in refrigeration systems, such as smaller and more efficient cooling systems, their high cost has limited their market penetration. The theoretical performance advantages of these wires in refrigeration systems have yet to be proven in practice, further hindering investment in this market. Vendors are focusing on developing cost-effective high temperature superconducting solutions to address these challenges. The success of these efforts will be crucial in driving the growth of the global high temperature superconducting wires market during the forecast period.

High-temperature superconducting wires are revolutionizing the power industry by enabling more efficient power transmission and distribution. These wires, which can carry large currents with minimal energy loss, are crucial for high-capacity addition in the utility segment and renewable industry. However, challenges remain, such as the need for cryogens like liquid nitrogen for cooling, and the high cost compared to conventional wires. In power transmission, high-temperature superconducting cables offer significant advantages, including increased conductivity and load capacities. In the renewable industry, these cables are essential for wind energy farms, both onshore and offshore, where long-distance power transmission is necessary. Superconducting technologies also have applications in motors and generators, nuclear fusion reactors, particle accelerators, and MagLev trains. However, the lack of expertise and economies of scale in high-temperature superconducting wire production pose challenges. Despite these challenges, the benefits of high-temperature superconducting wires are significant. They offer cost-efficiency and improved performance in various industries, from power transmission infrastructures to transportation, medical diagnostics, and electric vehicles. A consortium of companies and researchers is working on developing warm dielectric and cryogenic dielectric cables to reduce the need for cryogens. Meanwhile, advancements in superconducting technology continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, from temperature superconducting cable for transmission lines to applications in DEMO Fusion Reactor and MagLev trains. In conclusion, high-temperature superconducting wires offer significant advantages in various industries, but challenges remain in terms of cost, expertise, and cryogenic cooling. Ongoing research and development efforts aim to address these challenges and unlock the full potential of this promising technology.

Segment Overview

This high temperature superconducting wires market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Second generation HT superconductors wires

1.2 First generation HT superconductors wires Application 2.1 Healthcare

2.2 Electronics

2.3 R and D

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Second generation HT superconductors wires- The High Temperature Superconducting (HTS) Wires Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions in various industries. HTS wires offer lower energy loss and higher current carrying capacity compared to traditional wires. Key players in the market include General Electric, Sumitomo Electric Industries, and American Superconductor. HTS wires find applications in power transmission, MRI systems, and industrial motors. Market growth is driven by factors such as government initiatives for renewable energy and advancements in HTS wire technology.

The global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) market is set for significant growth due to increasing energy storage needs and advancements in superconducting materials. The global Wire Bonder Equipment market is driven by the rising demand for semiconductor devices, essential in various electronic applications. Meanwhile, the global Smart Grid Sensors market is expanding rapidly, fueled by the need for efficient energy management and the integration of IoT in power grids. Key players are investing in innovative technologies to enhance performance and reliability across these markets.

Research Analysis

High-temperature superconducting (HTS) wires are revolutionizing the energy sector with their ability to conduct large electrical currents with minimal energy loss at relatively higher temperatures compared to conventional wires. HTS wires are used in various applications, including power transmission and distribution cables for enhancing power efficiency. Unlike traditional cryogenic cables that require liquid nitrogen cooling, HTS wires can operate with warm dielectric or cryogenic dielectric insulation. HTS cables have significant potential in power transmission infrastructures, offshore wind farms, motors, and various industries such as superconducting technologies for MagLev trains, nuclear fusion reactors, particle accelerators, and research facilities in the energy, medicine, research, defense, automotive sectors, and more. HTS wires are typically made of metal alloys like Niobium-Titanium, making them a valuable investment for the future of power transmission and energy efficiency.

Market Research Overview

High-temperature superconducting cables (HTS cables) are revolutionizing power transmission and distribution, offering increased conductivity and load capacities compared to conventional wires. HTS cables operate at warmer temperatures, reducing the need for expensive cryogens like liquid nitrogen. Two main types exist: warm dielectric cables and cryogenic dielectric cables. HTS cables are used in various industries, including power transmission, distribution, motors, and generators, particularly in the utility segment and renewable industry. They are essential for wind energy farms, both onshore and offshore, enabling capacity addition with greater efficiency. Superconducting technologies are also used in MagLev trains, nuclear fusion reactors, particle accelerators, and more. HTS cables offer cost-efficiency and economies of scale but require expertise in manufacturing and handling. The energy sector, medicine sector, research sector, defense sector, and automotive sector are potential markets for HTS cables. HTS cables are made of metal alloys like Niobium-Titanium and are used in transformers, electric motors, wind turbines, and other applications. Urbanization and smart cities also present opportunities for HTS cables in electric devices, medical equipment, automobiles, and standard testing facilities. HTS cables are cooled using helium or nitrogen cooling and offer significant power efficiency advantages over conventional wiring.

