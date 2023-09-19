Wire Bonder Equipment Market - 2022 to 2027 | The increasing number of OSAT companies drives market growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wire Bonder Equipment Market is projected to have remarkable growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3% between 2022 and 2027. This expansion is expected to result in a substantial increase in market size, amounting to an impressive USD 219.24 million. A comprehensive analysis of the market reveals that the rising electronics products across the world, the rising electronic content in automobiles, and the increase in the number of OSAT vendors are the primary driving forces behind this robust growth. Download a free sample report here

The Wire Bonder Equipment Market Report, covering the period from 2023 to 2027, encompasses an extensive examination of market segmentation, including product (ball bonders, stud-bump bonders, and wedge bonders), end-user (OSAT and IDM), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Additionally, the report provides a detailed analysis of key drivers, trends, challenges, and historical market data spanning from 2017 to 2021.

The wire bonder equipment market is seeing strong growth due to the increasing number of OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) companies, particularly in the APAC region, notably China. These OSATs have robust financial support and are receiving government backing, leading to significant capacity expansion and R&D investments. This growth is driven by a shift towards the fabless model in the semiconductor market, resulting in higher packaging orders for OSATs and a rising demand for wire bonder equipment during the forecast period.

The dominant trend driving growth in the global wire bonder equipment market is the increasing popularity of flip-chip bonding technology. Over the past decade, there has been a growing preference for using flip-chip technology in the packaging of semiconductor devices. This innovative approach serves as an alternative to the traditional wire bonding technique and is gradually gaining ground, potentially reducing the market share of wire bonding.

One of the challenges affecting wire bonder equipment market growth is the shortage of skilled personnel. In semiconductor manufacturing, there is a significant lack of trained individuals, mainly due to the retirement of experienced baby boomers and the preference of younger generations for service industry careers. As a result, the semiconductor market's growth and the sales of capital equipment like wire bonder equipment may be hindered during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region will play a substantial role, contributing around 84% to the overall growth of the global market. This dominance of APAC is driven by the presence of major OSATs like ASE and STATS ChipPAC, which are actively investing in upgrading their production capabilities to align with the latest advancements in packaging technology. As a result, there is a growing demand for new wire bonder equipment in the market.

Companies in the wire bonder equipment market are deploying various strategies, including strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches, to strengthen their market presence. Notable market players include:

Accelonix Ltd.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV

Bergen Group

Cirexx International

Corintech Ltd.

DIAS Automation HK Ltd.

F & K DELVOTEC Bondtechnik GmbH

F & S BONDTEC Semiconductor GmbH

Hesse GmbH

HYBOND Inc.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.

Micro Point Pro Ltd.

Palomar Technologies Inc.

Powertech Technology Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

For complete insights of Wire Bonder Equipment Market

