High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market to grow by USD 258.64 Million from 2022 to 2027: Growing demand for power electronics is notably driving the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The high temperature superconducting wires market size is estimated to increase by USD 258.64 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 9.33%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. This high temperature superconducting wires market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (second generation HT superconductors wires, and first generation HT superconductors wires), application (healthcare, electronics, R&D, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

American Superconductor Corp., Bruker Corp, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., High Temperature Superconductors Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Innova Superconductor Technology Co. Ltd., Japan Superconductor Technology Inc., MetOx Technologies Inc., Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., SuNam Co. Ltd., Supercon Inc., and THEVA Dunnschichttechnik GmbH

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of High temperature superconducting wires market

The market is segmented by Type (Second generation HT superconductors wires and First generation HT superconductors wires), Application (Healthcare, Electronics, R&D, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

, , , and and ) Second generation high temperature superconducting wires make it possible to deliver electricity with high power densities and efficiency, which encourages the growth of clean energy generation, transmission, storage, and conversion. The power transmission industry is more interested in the second generation high temperature superconducting wires, thanks to advancements in manufacturing technology. These high temperature superconducting wires are renowned for their many properties, including extremely low resistance and enormous power carrying capacity. They have the real potential to revolutionize the entire power network and usher in an era where the power industry will be exponentially more powerful and practically "loss-free.". Such factors will positively impact the growth of the second generation high temperature superconducting wires segment of the global high temperature superconducting wires market during the forecast period.

High temperature superconducting wires market- Market Dynamics

Driver

Increased adoption of high temperature superconducting wires in medical applications: The market for high temperature superconducting wires is expanding due to the rising demand for medical supplies and equipment. High temperature superconducting wires that are currently on the market are used to create high-field superconducting magnets. In order to improve the overall performance of their systems, MRI device manufacturers are concentrating on developing superconducting technologies. The manufacturers want to make smaller, more compact devices while still generating stronger magnetic fields. The rapid development of cutting-edge substitutes is a result of the rise in demand for high-performance, reliable, and affordable superconducting wires. In addition to MRI, high temperature superconducting wires are used in ULF-MRI, MEG, MSI, and NMRI medical devices. The global market for high temperature superconducting wires will expand during the forecast period due to the rising use of these wires in medical applications.

Trend

Growing adoption of renewable energy: The use of renewable energy sources for power generation has increased as more developing nations adopt clean energy policies and offer subsidies for its production. Countries that want to produce energy without using fossil fuels are embracing the use of renewable energy sources for power generation. Although in the early years of adoption, these renewable energy technologies were seen as a high CAPEX market and received a lot of criticism, the demand for harnessing renewable forms of energy like solar, wind, and hydropower has grown over time. When compared to conventional fuels, adopting renewable energy has advantages in terms of environmental sustainability. According to the EIA, by 2050, renewable energy will account for 18% of all energy consumed globally. In order to support international initiatives for the global reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, renewable energy sources have become more significant as clean energy fuel sources.

High temperature superconducting wires exhibit high specific output power, greater compactness, and increased resource. Designing a superconducting wind turbine generator involves two main ideas, i.e., machines that are both fully and partially superconducting. When a machine is partially or fully superconducting, the field excitation winding is made of superconducting wires, and the rotor and stator windings are both superconducting. Because of this, the market for high temperature superconducting wires in renewable energy sources is growing. Consequently, during the anticipated period, this is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global high temperature superconducting wires market.

Challenge

High cost of high temperature superconducting wires: The vendors have been forced to broaden their product lines as a result of the successful commercialization of high temperature superconducting wires and their use in numerous applications. The high price of high temperature superconducting wires, however, has made it difficult for them to be widely used. Vendors are currently primarily concentrating on creating superconductors that are economical solutions for applications like the production of renewable energy. Theoretical and unproven claims about the reliability of high temperature superconducting wires in refrigeration systems are deterring many vendors from making investments in the global high temperature superconducting wires. The cost of a high temperature superconducting wire is currently between USD 300 and USD 400 per kA-m, which is roughly six to eight times the cost of copper wires. This reduces their rate of adoption. These elements will make the global high temperature superconducting wires market more difficult to expand during the forecast period.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

High temperature superconducting wires market- Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by region into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

The major factors driving the market for high temperature superconducting wires in APAC are rising investments in the creation and expansion of renewable energy sources. APAC governments are spending a lot of money creating high-voltage power grids.

The growing emphasis on renewable energy in the area is a significant factor boosting the market for high temperature superconducting wires in APAC. Many high temperature superconducting wires will be needed for the development of renewable energy sources.

During the forecast period, a rise in the demand for new technologies from automotive OEMs will also fuel the expansion of the regional high temperature superconducting wires market.

What are the key data covered in this High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market vendors

High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 258.64 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.46 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Superconductor Corp., Bruker Corp., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., High Temperature Superconductors Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Innova Superconductor Technology Co. Ltd., Japan Superconductor Technology Inc., MetOx Technologies Inc., Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., SuNam Co. Ltd., Supercon Inc., and THEVA Dunnschichttechnik GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

