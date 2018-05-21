High Throughput Screening 2018-2023: Global Market Value to Reach $21.7 Billion by 2023 with Opportunities in Emerging Markets

The HTS market is expected to reach USD 21.69 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 14.87 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The initiatives undertaken by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increasing R&D spending, technological developments in HTS, and the availability of government funding and venture capital investments are the factors driving the growth of the HTS market. However, the capital-intensive nature of HTS and complexities in the field of assay development are expected to limit the growth of this market during the forecast period.



On the basis of product & service, the HTS market is segmented into reagents & assay kits, instruments, consumables & accessories, software, and services. The software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing automation of high-throughput screening and the availability of robust data management software tools, which enable researchers to develop systemic and process-oriented approaches toward HTS techniques are some of the factors contributing to the growth of this segment.



On the basis of end user, the HTS market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and government institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), and other end users (hospitals and food, agriculture & environmental industries). The contract research organizations segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing outsourcing of HTS services by many pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.



North America held the largest share of the global HTS market in 2017. On the other hand, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing R&D spending, growing trend of outsourcing drug discovery services, growing public-private partnerships, and increasing government funding in this region.

The prominent players in the global HTS market are Agilent (US), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), PerkinElmer (US), Tecan (Switzerland), Axxam (Italy), Merck Group (Germany), Bio-Rad (US), Hamilton (US), Corning (US), BioTek (US), and Aurora Biomed (Canada).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered in the Report

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 High-Throughput Screening: Market Overview

4.2 HTS Market: Developed vs Developing Countries (2018 vs 2023)

4.3 Geographic Snapshot: HTS Market (2017)

4.4 Geographic Mix: HTS Market

4.5 HTS Market, By Product & Services (2018 vs 2023)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Open Innovation Models in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.2.1.2 Government Funding and Venture Capital Investments

5.2.1.3 Increasing R&D Spending

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Capital-Intensive Nature of HTS

5.2.2.2 Complexities in the Field of Assay Development

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Growing Research Activities in Toxicology and Stem Cells

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Operators



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Trends

6.2.1 Label-Free Technology

6.2.2 Automation & Miniaturization

6.2.3 Microfluidics

6.3 HTS in Drug Discovery Process



7 High-Throughput Screening Market, By Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Reagents & Assay Kits

7.3 Instruments

7.4 Consumables & Accessories

7.5 Software

7.6 Services



8 High-Throughput Screening Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cell-Based Assays

8.2.1 2D Cell Culture

8.2.2 3D Cell Culture

8.2.2.1 Scaffold-Based Technology

8.2.2.1.1 Hydrogels

8.2.2.1.1.1 Animal-Derived Hydrogels

8.2.2.1.1.1.1 Matrigel

8.2.2.1.1.1.2 Collagen

8.2.2.1.1.2 Synthetic Hydrogels

8.2.2.1.1.3 Alginate/Agarose

8.2.2.1.2 Inert Matrix/Solid Scaffolds

8.2.2.1.3 Micropatterned Surfaces

8.2.2.2 Scaffold-Free Technology

8.2.2.2.1 Microplates

8.2.2.2.2 Hanging-Drop Plates

8.2.2.2.3 Ultra-Low Binding Plates

8.2.2.2.4 Other Scaffold-Free Technologies

8.2.3 Perfusion Cell Culture

8.3 Lab-On-A-Chip

8.4 Ultra-High-Throughput Screening

8.5 Bioinformatics

8.6 Label-Free Technology



9 High-Throughput Screening Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Target Identification and Validation

9.3 Primary and Secondary Screening

9.4 Toxicology Assessment

9.5 Other Applications



10 High-Throughput Screening Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

10.3 Academic and Government Institutes

10.4 Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

10.5 Other End Users



11 High-Throughput Screening Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.6 Middle East and Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Leadership Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Product Launches and Upgrades

12.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

12.3.3 Expansions

12.3.4 Acquisitions

12.3.5 Other Developments



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

13.3 Danaher Corporation

13.4 Perkinelmer, Inc.

13.5 Tecan Group

13.6 Axxam S.P.A.

13.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories

13.8 Merck Group

13.9 Hamilton Company

13.10 Corning Incorporated

13.11 Biotek Instruments

13.12 Aurora Biomed



