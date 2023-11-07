High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market size to grow by USD 19.9 billion from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 40% of market growth- Technavio

07 Nov, 2023, 14:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The high throughput screening (HTS) market is expected to grow by USD 19.9 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the market's momentum will progress at a CAGR of 12.12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by Application (Target identification and validation, Primary and secondary screening, Toxicology assessment, and Stem cell research), End-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Academic and research institutes, and CROs), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the presence of key players that are constantly supporting an increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in this region through a diversified HTS portfolio, including BioRad Laboratories and Thermo Fisher Scientific. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market 2024-2028
Company Profile:

Agilent Technologies Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Axxam Spa, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biomat Srl, BMG LABTECH GmbH, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., DIANA Biotechnologies s.r.o, HighRes Biosolutions, JSR Life Sciences LLC, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, NanoTemper Technologies GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., Sygnature Discovery Ltd., Tecan Trading AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers high throughput screening products such as the Agilent RapidFire 400 high throughput mass spectrometry system.

High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the target identification and validation segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment will be enhanced by the progress made in identifying and validating new drug targets based on various approaches.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market: Market Dynamics

  • Rise in R and D investments
  • Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases
  • Patent expiration of drugs

Key Driver

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is the key factor driving market growth.  HTS plays an important role in the discovery process, providing valuable information and saving time and money which is expected to help drive a market for highthroughput screening.

Major Trend

Related Reports:

The  Life Sciences Analytics Market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,830.57 million at a CAGR of 12.02% between 2023 and 2028. 

The cell surface markers market size is estimated to grow by USD 14,068.95 million at a CAGR of 8.25% between 2023 and 2028. 

What are the key data covered in this high throughput screening (HTS) market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the high throughput screening (HTS) market between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the high throughput screening (HTS) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the high throughput screening (HTS) market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of high throughput screening (HTS) market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

