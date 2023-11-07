High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market size to grow by USD 19.9 billion from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 40% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The high throughput screening (HTS) market is expected to grow by USD 19.9 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the market's momentum will progress at a CAGR of 12.12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by Application (Target identification and validation, Primary and secondary screening, Toxicology assessment, and Stem cell research), End-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Academic and research institutes, and CROs), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the presence of key players that are constantly supporting an increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in this region through a diversified HTS portfolio, including BioRad Laboratories and Thermo Fisher Scientific. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Agilent Technologies Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Axxam Spa, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biomat Srl, BMG LABTECH GmbH, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., DIANA Biotechnologies s.r.o, HighRes Biosolutions, JSR Life Sciences LLC, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, NanoTemper Technologies GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., Sygnature Discovery Ltd., Tecan Trading AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers high throughput screening products such as the Agilent RapidFire 400 high throughput mass spectrometry system.

High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the target identification and validation segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment will be enhanced by the progress made in identifying and validating new drug targets based on various approaches.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"

High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market: Market Dynamics

Rise in R and D investments

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Patent expiration of drugs

Key Driver

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is the key factor driving market growth. HTS plays an important role in the discovery process, providing valuable information and saving time and money which is expected to help drive a market for highthroughput screening.

Major Trend

