High Tide Welcomes Historic Executive Order on Cannabis Rescheduling and Medicare Reimbursements for CBD Products

The Company confirms it is assessing U.S. licensing pathways for its Canna Cabana retail brand

NuLeaf Naturals and FAB CBD evaluating Medicare-aligned product categories

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, today welcomed the Executive Order issued by the White House advancing the rescheduling of cannabis as well as an announcement that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is expected to launch a pilot program allowing certain Medicare beneficiaries to receive CBD treatments at no cost.

"This Executive Order marks one of the most consequential steps forward in U.S. federal cannabis reform in more than 50 years. While rescheduling isn't full legalization, the President's announcement regarding Medicare reimbursements for CBD products represents a particularly important development, signaling growing bipartisan momentum toward more common-sense cannabis and CBD policy," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"High Tide has successfully scaled a differentiated retail model across multiple jurisdictions and remains well positioned for the opportunities ahead, particularly in the hemp-derived CBD category," continued Mr. Grover. "Our leading U.S. CBD brands, NuLeaf Naturals and FAB CBD, are developing Medicare-aligned product categories to support potential inclusion within Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits, building on our existing CGMP-certified operations and large direct-to-consumer customer base. In parallel, we are exploring potential structures that may allow us to expand Canna Cabana into the U.S. through licensing, while maintaining compliance with our NASDAQ and TSXV listings. With approximately four million U.S. customers already in our database, we see meaningful long-term potential across both federally compliant CBD wellness and regulated cannabis markets."

Given the imminent move toward cannabis rescheduling, the Company has begun evaluating the feasibility of expanding its flagship bricks-and-mortar retail brand, Canna Cabana, into the United States through a licensing model. In parallel, the Company's hemp-derived CBD brands, NuLeaf Naturals and FAB CBD, are well-positioned to benefit from rescheduling and the potential inclusion of CBD products within Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits. This positioning is supported by THC-free and broad-spectrum product formats that align with compliant Medicare benefit catalogs, CGMP-certified operations, and USDA organic product certifications. NuLeaf's breadth, scale, and premium positioning enable long-term category leadership through a dedicated, Medicare-ready offering, while FAB's purpose-driven, simplified dosing assortment is designed to support faster adoption across Medicare Advantage plans. Both NuLeaf and FAB will begin evaluating Medicare-aligned product categories as a result of today's news.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has reengaged IR Agency (the "Agency") effective December 19, 2025, to provide investor relations services, supporting the Company's communications with existing and prospective shareholders, the investment community and stakeholders. Pursuant to the agreement, which begins December 19, 2025, for a term of up to one year, the Agency will undertake activities including communicating information about the Company to the financial community, creating Company profiles, media distribution, and building a digital community, all in compliance with applicable laws. In consideration for these services, the Agency will receive a fee of USD$140,000 per month for months that the Company decides to use the Agency, paid strictly on a fee-for-service basis, consistent with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 and in proportion to the Company's operational scope and financial resources. The Agency, located in Newark, New Jersey, with Rafael Pereira as the principal, is arm's-length to the Company and neither the Agency nor its principals hold an equity interest in the Company's securities, either directly or indirectly, or the right to acquire any equity interest.

