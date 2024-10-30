Highbar Physical Therapy Expands into the Southshore of Massachusetts through Partnership with Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highbar Physical Therapy ("Highbar"), a leader in innovative, results-driven physical therapy services in the Northeast, is proud to announce its partnership with Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance ("Peak"), a respected 10-location practice in Massachusetts. This strategic expansion furthers Highbar's commitment to expanding its impact and empowering more people to feel better, move freely, and live fully.

"Partnering with Highbar Physical Therapy represents an exciting new chapter for Peak Physical Therapy," said Eric Edelman PT, Founder of Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance. "Our commitment has always been to deliver exceptional care and foster strong community connections. This collaboration will allow us to continue making a positive impact on the lives of our patients."

Patients of Peak will continue to receive the same exceptional care from their trusted clinical teams, under the familiar name they know and trust. The partnership with Highbar will provide Peak with an expanded suite of resources and services to support its growth and development.

"This marks an exciting milestone for Highbar Physical Therapy, as our cultures and values are well aligned," said Dr. Michelle Collie PT, DPT, MS. "We are excited to welcome the team at Peak Physical Therapy. This partnership represents our ongoing commitment to high-quality care and our mission to expand our services to positively impact more communities and drive forward the physical therapy industry."

About Highbar Physical Therapy

For over two decades, Highbar Physical Therapy, formerly known as Performance Physical Therapy, has been at the forefront of redefining physical therapy standards. A leading practice with clinics in more than 23 communities across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, Highbar brings together the science of musculoskeletal health with the art of individualized care, delivering life-changing outcomes for patients. Highbar develops leading-edge physical therapists who practice at the top of their license as primary care providers for musculoskeletal disorders, challenging themselves and their patients to reach new goals. The team at Highbar empowers people to feel better, move freely, and live fully. To learn more, visit www.highbarhealth.com.

About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance has ten clinics in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, Pembroke, Braintree, Hanover, East Bridgewater, Duxbury, Cohasset and Milton including three pelvic health centers and a pediatric center. Peak's services include spinal and sports injury programs, and specialized programs that address postsurgical, vestibular disorders, fall, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's and men's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. To learn more, visit www.peaktherapy.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

