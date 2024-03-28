HighBridge Premium and Surly Brewing Announce Collaboration

SHERIDAN, Wyo., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HighBridge Holdings, Inc. and Surly Brewing are pleased to announce they have entered into a contract for production of HighBridge Premium's THC infused beverages. Both parties are looking ahead to Q2, at which time Surly is expected to complete the overhaul of its Brooklyn Center (MN) production facility. "As we complete the renovation, Surly will be uniquely equipped to provide the efficiency, capacity and quality required by HighBridge. We look forward to providing production services for HighBridge, a leading Multi-State Organization dedicated to premium quality infused beverages", said Tom Nientimp, Surly COO. The sentiment was echoed by HighBridge Founder & CEO, James Hunter. "We have been looking for the "right fit" to relocate and centralize production. Surly was the logical choice because it shares the HighBridge principals of high quality, service to the community, and leadership in this evolving industry", said Hunter.

HighBridge makes a variety of premium THC infused beverages, including its benchmark "faux" Beers; Effervescent Botanicals; Energy Drinks and other Delta-9 THC infused beverages. Currently distributing in 5 States, HighBridge has an appetite for rapid growth and is targeting 10 additional States for distribution in 2024. "Having the confidence to produce new products, like our "Majical Ice TeaZ", co-branded with Belushi's Farm, allows HighBridge to accelerate growth and help solidify our reputation as a leader in the THC infused beverage space" said Vicky Hunter, Co-Founder and CAO of HighBridge. "The entire Surly team listened to our concerns and goals, and mapped out a plan that was professional, quality focused and streamlined.

Surly has become one of the best known and successful craft beer operations. Its willingness to adapt to new ideas and products, and overall reputation for quality and state-of-the-art facilities, assures a solid collaboration between Surly and HighBridge. Surly's dedication to a consistent and satisfying drink experience, aligns nicely with the HighBridge mantra "All the Best; All the Time."

HighBridge Premium™ (Highbridge Holdings, Inc.) is a Wyoming corporation that, in conjunction with its consulting, lab and marketing partners, develops premium beverages for the recreational cannabis industry. HighBridge currently has 10 market ready products and expects to add several more in 2024. HighBridge products are currently available in Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Texas, and expects to add 10 additional states in 2024. The HighBridge goal is to be a Multi-State Organization with an International footprint. Our dedication is to quality and product integrity. For more information visit the company website:

www.highbridgepremium.com

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail and discussed on the Company's website; www.highbridgepremium.com. Forward-looking statements are made based on information available to the Company on the date of this press release. HighBridge assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

