HighByte Announces General Availability of HighByte Intelligence Hub for the Industrial Market

HighByte Intelligence Hub enables Operations to securely connect, model, and flow valuable industrial data to the users and systems that require this valuable information throughout the extended enterprise. The platform-agnostic software solution runs on-premises at the Edge, securely connects devices and applications via OPC UA and MQTT, is built for scale, and offers a codeless user interface. HighByte has positioned the software solution as the missing data infrastructure link to achieving the vision of Smart Manufacturing and Industry 4.0.

"As the number of applications that need to turn raw data into usable information increases, the customer is faced with having to recreate models in every application or develop their own solutions that integrate with the various APIs. Either choice slows down the initial deployment of Industrial 4.0 initiatives, inhibits the ability to scale, and places a huge maintainability problem on the customer," said HighByte CEO Tony Paine. "With HighByte Intelligence Hub, customers can standardize and maintain their data models in a single location, securely streamline information flows, and accelerate time to value for their Industry 4.0 investments."

The Manufacturing industry is going through a dramatic step-change. The need to become more data-driven has kick-started the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Early adopters in factories around the world recognize the untapped value of industrial data coming from machines and process controllers on the plant floor. More users and systems want access to this data in real-time to convert it into useful information they can act on—like predicting machine failure, preventing downtime, and improving product quality. Unfortunately, raw operations data lacks context, standards, and correlation, impairing its ability to be used by business functions outside of Operations. This has created the need for DataOps solutions to enter the industrial market.

"Data conditioning is critical for the execution of Industry 4.0 at scale," said Matthew Littlefield, LNS Research President and Principle Analyst. "As the number of consumers of industrial data continues to increase, we see data modeling moving into its own abstraction layer in the technology stack. Solutions like HighByte Intelligence Hub are well positioned to capture data in motion and address the data interoperability issues faced by manufacturers."

General availability of HighByte Intelligence Hub was preceded by a global beta program that launched in September 2019. HighByte leveraged the program to collect technical and business feedback from nearly forty (40) manufacturers, distributors, and system integrators representing fifteen (15) countries in preparation for the company's first commercial launch.

About HighByte

HighByte is an industrial software development company in Portland, Maine building off-the-shelf software that solves data architecture and security challenges for Industry 4.0. We've developed the first DataOps solution purpose-built to meet the unique requirements of industrial assets, products, and processes at the Edge. Learn more at https://highbyte.com.

About LNS Research

LNS Research provides research and advisory services to guide industrial companies through digital transformations. The firm's research focuses on how digital technology drives transformations across the value chain and offers insights into the people, processes, and technologies required for achieving Operational Excellence. The firm's publications include quantitative research on trends and best practices, as well as Solution Selection Guides. The company's research analysts work with industrial companies, including manufacturers in discrete, batch, and process industries, to minimize risks associated with alignment, time, and cost in Industrial Transformation, from assessing readiness through solution selection and deployment. This work uses proven methodologies to drive convergence between IT and operations teams, and to empower team leaders to achieve goals and time-to-value, quickly and confidently.

