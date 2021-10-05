HighByte Announces Latest Industrial DataOps Solution to Meet High-Availability Requirements for Critical Environments

"Delivering a high-availability architecture for HighByte Intelligence Hub provides an extra layer for reliability and eliminates the loss of functionality and data in the event of a failure for our customers in critical environments," said Tony Paine, HighByte CEO. "This is another important release on our journey to become the standard for Industrial DataOps in the global manufacturing market."

HighByte Intelligence Hub version 2.1 also includes expanded connectivity and several user enhancements that make it easier to configure and support large data modeling and integration projects. Connecting to required systems is the foundation of integrating systems. In HighByte Intelligence Hub version 2.1, new connections were added to support Webhook, Apache Parquet files, and Google Cloud Pub/Sub. These new connections further extend the reach of HighByte Intelligence Hub to key source data and cloud platforms. Many of the existing connections in HighByte Intelligence Hub were also enhanced in version 2.1 with additional functionality and improved usability, including dynamic inputs and outputs, OAuth authentication and other new REST Client capabilities, Update and Upsert commands for SQL outputs, and expression syntax highlighting.

To learn more about the release and see a live demonstration of the software, please register for the "Achieving High Availability and Access Through Industrial DataOps" webinar on October 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET.

HighByte is an industrial software development company in Portland, Maine building solutions that address the data architecture and integration challenges created by Industry 4.0. We've developed the first DataOps solution purpose-built to meet the unique requirements of industrial assets, products, processes, and systems at the Edge. Learn more at https://highbyte.com.

